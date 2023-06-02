Seventy percent of 2023 Willmar Senior High grads headed for post-secondary education

WILLMAR — Nearly three-quarters of Willmar Senior High School graduates plan to continue their education after high school, according to a survey of this year’s seniors.

Commencement for the 251 graduates will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Willmar Civic Center. The class motto is “You are responsible for how people remember you,” from Kobe Bryant.

The high school’s guidance counseling office surveys graduates each spring, asking what they plan to be doing in the fall.

This fall, 70% of the graduates plan to continue their education — 35% are headed to community/technical colleges, 23% to four-year public colleges and 12% to private colleges.

Ridgewater College will see 31% of the graduates, many of whom plan to transfer to four-year colleges from Ridgewater, according to the summary compiled by Jill Stevens of the counseling office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five years ago, almost 90% of students in the class of 2018 planned to attend some sort of post-secondary education.

While fewer members of the class of ‘23 have similar plans, their interest appears to be higher than national trends.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 62% of the nation’s high school graduates in 2021 planned to attend two- or four-year institutions to continue their education. In 2014, the total continuing their education was 68%.

Using the same years, 76% of the Willmar class of 2021 planned to continue their education. In 2014, 86% were continuing their education.

The decline could be attributed to a nationwide drop in college enrollment or it is due to the availability of jobs not requiring a college or tech school degree.

Graduates by the numbers:

