Seventy percent of 2023 Willmar Senior High grads headed for post-secondary education

Of 251 graduates of the Willmar Senior High class of 2023, 175 of them plan to continue their educations at community/technical colleges, colleges and universities.

Willmar Grad Preview 060223 001.jpg
Willmar Senior High School students prepare to practice for their upcoming graduation ceremony at the Willmar Civic Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
Today at 5:30 PM

WILLMAR — Nearly three-quarters of Willmar Senior High School graduates plan to continue their education after high school, according to a survey of this year’s seniors.

Commencement for the 251 graduates will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Willmar Civic Center. The class motto is “You are responsible for how people remember you,” from Kobe Bryant.

The high school’s guidance counseling office surveys graduates each spring, asking what they plan to be doing in the fall.

This fall, 70% of the graduates plan to continue their education — 35% are headed to community/technical colleges, 23% to four-year public colleges and 12% to private colleges.

Ridgewater College will see 31% of the graduates, many of whom plan to transfer to four-year colleges from Ridgewater, according to the summary compiled by Jill Stevens of the counseling office.

Five years ago, almost 90% of students in the class of 2018 planned to attend some sort of post-secondary education.

While fewer members of the class of ‘23 have similar plans, their interest appears to be higher than national trends.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 62% of the nation’s high school graduates in 2021 planned to attend two- or four-year institutions to continue their education. In 2014, the total continuing their education was 68%.

Using the same years, 76% of the Willmar class of 2021 planned to continue their education. In 2014, 86% were continuing their education.

The decline could be attributed to a nationwide drop in college enrollment or it is due to the availability of jobs not requiring a college or tech school degree.

Graduates by the numbers:

  • 30 plan to attend private colleges, including 11 boys and 19 girls. 
  • 57 will attend four-year colleges or universities, including 22 boys and 35 girls.
  • 88 will attend community and technical colleges, including 42 boys and 46 girls.
  • 60 plan to look for jobs and not attend college, including 44 boys and 16 girls.
  • 10 will enter the military, nine boys and one girl.
  • Six special education students are graduating, two boys and four girls.
  • The class has 130 boys and 121 girls.
  • Graduating class sizes in the past 10 years have ranged from 211 in 2017 to 262 in 2022.
  • The numbers of students going to work or into the military are the highest in the past 10 years. Highs during recent years were four to the military and 24 going to work, each in 2023.
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
