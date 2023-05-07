99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Severe thunderstorm cause brief tornado touchdowns in Renville, Kandiyohi counties

Tornadoes were spotted near Renville and Prinsburg. There was also a report of possible tornado damage near Granite Falls.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 7:58 PM

RENVILLE - Brief tornado touchdowns were observed in Renville and Kandiyohi counties Saturday evening as a severe thunderstorm cell moved across the region.

Tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service - Twin Cities/Chanhassen in both counties.

There was also a report of possible thunderstorm wind or tornado damage around 5:42 p.m. to a shed east of Granite Falls.

According to the NWS, law enforcement reported a brief tornado touchdown at approximately 6:23 p.m. about 6 miles north of Renville. A tornado was then spotted around 6:34 p.m. in an open field 2 miles southeast of Prinsburg.

The NWS also said a trained spotter reported quarter-sized hail around 6:22 p.m. southwest of Prinsburg.

A second severe thunderstorm went through Kandiyohi County across the 7 p.m. hour, with downpours and large hail reported as the main threats.

The forecast called for a slight chance of storms late in the evening Saturday, as well as chance of fog going into early Sunday morning.

