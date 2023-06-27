Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sheriff says no threat against Prinsburg, Minnesota, church but person in crisis taken to Florida hospital

A possible threat to a Prinsburg church was deemed unfounded after a multi-jurisdictional investigation, but Florida authorities working with Kandiyohi County took a person possibly suffering an acute mental health crisis to a hospital. Other charges are possible.

Today at 5:11 PM

PRINSBURG — An investigation of a possible threat against a Prinsburg church has concluded there was no threat made.

An individual in Lee County, Florida, may have been suffering from an acute mental health crisis, according to Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Tollefson, and the person was taken to a hospital there.

Tollefson in a news release issued Tuesday said his office received a report June 24 from Lee County law enforcement in Florida that an individual may pose a threat to First Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg.

Tollefson’s office, Florida law enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives launched a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

The Sheriff's Office notified church leadership in Prinsburg and worked with the church to implement a safety plan and ensure precautions were taken while the investigation continued.

Sheriff Eric Tollefson

According to the news release, criminal charges are possible in Florida based on “evidence found” there, but no other specifics were given.

Though it is now believed there was no threat, Tollefson wrote in the release that threats against places of worship increase year by year.

“This case is a good reminder to us to always be aware of our surroundings. You know your community, you know when something isn’t normal. If you see something, say something,” Tollefson said.

Susan Lunneborg
By Susan Lunneborg
Susan Lunneborg is the news editor of the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota. A journalist for more than 25 years, she has worked as a reporter and editor at newspapers in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Lunneborg can be reached at: slunneborg@wctib.com or 320-214-4343.
