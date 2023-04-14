Signs to be replaced on southwest Minnesota highways this spring

WILLMAR — New signs will be installed along several stretches of southwest Minnesota highways this coming spring.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, many of the signs being replaced are more than 30 years old and no longer meet regulations.

Crews will replace signs along the following roadways:



Highway 40 from Kandiyohi County Road 5 to the Minnesota River;

Highway 29 from Montevideo to Highway 40;

Highway 9 from Highway 23 to Highway 104;

Highway 71 from Highway 23 to Morton;

Highway 68 from the South Dakota border to Marshall and from Highway 19 to Morgan.

Old and new signs may be in place simultaneously. MnDOT said in its news release that the installation crew works ahead of the removal crew and old signs are not immediately removed due to safety.

Motorists may find temporary shoulder and lane closures as well as equipment entering and exiting the roadways during the work.

MnDOT replaces traffic signs on a 15-year cycle. District 8 in southwest Minnesota has 32,000 signs. MnDOT said in its release about 2,100 are replaced each year.

CC & I Engineering, Inc., doing business as Compass Consultants Inc., is the contractor. The project will cost approximately $1.15 million, according to the release.