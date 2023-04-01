Snowfall ranged from 4 inches in areas south of Willmar to 8 inches northward

WILLMAR — Snowfall reports are trickling into the National Weather Service from west central Minnesota from Friday's storm.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the reports range toward 8 inches north of Willmar and about 4 inches in areas to the south.

A volunteer observer near Paynesville on Saturday morning reported 7.8 inches and another near Eden Valley reported 9 inches, according to the National Weather Service snowfall report .

Reports of 4.4 inches at Prinsburg, 4.5 inches near Danube and and 4 inches southeast of Bird Island were made Saturday morning by volunteer observers.

The largest totals reported to the Twin Cities office of the the National Weather Service were in eastern Minnesota, including the metro area, and western Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Benson weather observer measured 3 inches of rain there Friday afternoon before snow began around 8 p.m., according to an email to the West Central Tribune. She measured 7 inches of snow late Friday night, and also reported grapple had fallen around 4 p.m.