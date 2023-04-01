99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Snowfall ranged from 4 inches in areas south of Willmar to 8 inches northward

The heaviest snowfall Friday in Minnesota was in the east, including the metro area. Reports so far show 4-8 inches in west central Minnesota.

WCT.STOCK.Snow.shovel
West Central Tribune file photo
Susan Lunneborg
By Susan Lunneborg
Today at 10:57 AM

WILLMAR — Snowfall reports are trickling into the National Weather Service from west central Minnesota from Friday's storm.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the reports range toward 8 inches north of Willmar and about 4 inches in areas to the south.

A volunteer observer near Paynesville on Saturday morning reported 7.8 inches and another near Eden Valley reported 9 inches, according to the National Weather Service snowfall report .

Reports of 4.4 inches at Prinsburg, 4.5 inches near Danube and and 4 inches southeast of Bird Island were made Saturday morning by volunteer observers.

The largest totals reported to the Twin Cities office of the the National Weather Service were in eastern Minnesota, including the metro area, and western Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Benson weather observer measured 3 inches of rain there Friday afternoon before snow began around 8 p.m., according to an email to the West Central Tribune. She measured 7 inches of snow late Friday night, and also reported grapple had fallen around 4 p.m.

More weather:

Susan Lunneborg
By Susan Lunneborg
Susan Lunneborg is the news editor of the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota. A journalist for more than 25 years, she has worked as a reporter and editor at newspapers in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Lunneborg can be reached at: slunneborg@wctib.com or 320-214-4343.
What To Read Next
Skatin Place 032423 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Skatin' Place in St. Cloud continues to provide plenty of family fun for all generations
April 01, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 1, 2023
April 01, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Amin Grocery 030923 002.jpg
Local
Amin Grocery opens in new location in downtown Willmar
April 01, 2023 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (left) brings the ball up court against South Carolina in the second half of a women's NCAA Tournament Final Four game March 31, 2023, in Dallas.
College
WOMEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: Clark carries Iowa past South Carolina, into national final
March 31, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
4128358+handgun-231696_1920.jpg
Minnesota
Judge strikes down Minnesota's minimum age of 21 to carry guns
March 31, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Softball: Ridgewater opens with a pair of losses in Crossover Tournament
March 31, 2023 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar senior Mattix Swanson reacts after the Cardinals forced a turnover on downs in the second quarter during a North Central White District game against St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Mattix Swanson joins the show
March 31, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne