Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Soil Health Field Day highlighting interseeding set for July 12 near Grove City, Minnesota

Meeker and Kandiyohi County SWCD's and U of M Extension are hosting a Soil Health Field Day on a farm near Grove City.

Cover crops did not impede harvest in this corn field in Renville County. They continue to improve the soil and its fertility after the crop is removed while reducing the potential for erosion and sequestering carbon.
Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Meeker County and Kandiyohi County and University of Minnesota Extension are hosting Soil Health Field Day from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, near Grove City.
Forum News Service file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:09 AM

GROVE CITY — The Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Meeker County and Kandiyohi County and University of Minnesota Extension are planning a Soil Health Field Day from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

The free field day featuring local farmer expertise, extension educators, and SWCD staff will be at Jay Hedtke’s farm at 53825 County Road 16, Grove City, MN 56243. Follow "Extension Event" signs to the field day location.

More local news:

According to a news release, different soil management topics will be covered including interseeding, adding cover crops to a rotation and the importance of soil structure.

One of the challenges of using cover crops in northern climates is the short window of favorable conditions after cash crop harvest. In a corn-soybean rotation, there may not be enough time for cover crops to establish and get enough growth before a frost.

Interseeding allows for more cover crop growth by planting cover crops between cash crop rows when plants are small.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cover crop goals include weed suppression, reduction of soil erosion and scavenging for leachable nutrients including nitrate.

This event will include a complimentary dinner. RSVP is requested online at z.umn.edu/SoilHealthFieldDay or contact Taylor Herbert at 612-394-5229 or therbert@umn.edu .

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
PHOTOS: Fireworks light up Green Lake for Fourth of July in Spicer, Minnesota
17h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
022621.N.WCT.KandiCoSWCD
Local
Kandiyohi SWCD, Natural Resources Conservation Service seek local input at July 11 meeting in Willmar
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 5, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
Jun 27
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Willmar Rails duo dominates in Corn Belt win over Wabasso Jaxx
10h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Post 167 vs. Wildcats, 070523.001.jpg
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Gabe Rohman, New London-Spicer shut down Willmar
10h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne