Soil Health Field Day highlighting interseeding set for July 12 near Grove City, Minnesota

GROVE CITY — The Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Meeker County and Kandiyohi County and University of Minnesota Extension are planning a Soil Health Field Day from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

The free field day featuring local farmer expertise, extension educators, and SWCD staff will be at Jay Hedtke’s farm at 53825 County Road 16, Grove City, MN 56243. Follow "Extension Event" signs to the field day location.

According to a news release, different soil management topics will be covered including interseeding, adding cover crops to a rotation and the importance of soil structure.

One of the challenges of using cover crops in northern climates is the short window of favorable conditions after cash crop harvest. In a corn-soybean rotation, there may not be enough time for cover crops to establish and get enough growth before a frost.

Interseeding allows for more cover crop growth by planting cover crops between cash crop rows when plants are small.

Cover crop goals include weed suppression, reduction of soil erosion and scavenging for leachable nutrients including nitrate.

This event will include a complimentary dinner. RSVP is requested online at z.umn.edu/SoilHealthFieldDay or contact Taylor Herbert at 612-394-5229 or therbert@umn.edu .

