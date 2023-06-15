South Dakota man seriously injured after truck rolls over northwest of Renville, Minnesota

RENVILLE — A 57-year-old South Dakota man was flown Wednesday to North Memorial Health Hospital after his truck rolled over northwest of Renville.

The man’s injuries were described as serious by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, but apparently not life-threatening.

According to a news release, responders discovered a 2015 Mack tandem-axle truck, carrying a large water tank, was resting on its top. The driver, Wayne D. Weisser, of Tripp, South Dakota, was out of the vehicle.

He was treated at the scene, near the intersection of Renville County Road 11 and 220th Street, four miles northwest of Renville. He was then flown by North Air Care helicopter to North Memorial in Robbinsdale.

According to the release, a preliminary investigation found that Weisser was behind another vehicle driving westbound on County Road 11. The vehicle in front of him intended to make a left turn onto 220th Street and was slowed or stopped in the traffic lane waiting for oncoming traffic to pass by.

In order to avoid striking the rear of the vehicle, Weisser swerved to the right, according to the release. His truck went into the ditch and overturned. The truck sustained heavy damage.

Olivia Ambulance Service; North Air Care; and Renville Fire, Police and Medical Response Unit assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.