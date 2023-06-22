Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Spicer, Minnesota, woman involved in standoff last summer sentenced to jail and probation

Kimberly Carol Kohls, 61, of Spicer, was convicted of a felony weapons charge last summer after law enforcement responded to a report of gunshots at her residence. The conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor if she completes probation.

A vacancy in the Minnesota Eighth Judicial District has been announced. Stock art.
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 6:33 AM

WILLMAR — A 61-year-old Spicer woman involved in a standoff with law enforcement one year ago will serve jail time and probation for a felony weapons conviction.

Kimberly Carol Kohls was sentenced in Kandiyohi County District Court serve five years of supervised probation.

Kimberly Kohls

Judge Jennifer Fischer also sentenced Kohls to 90 days of jail with credit for two days served. Two additional 44-day jail terms also were ordered, the first beginning on Nov. 17, 2023. Jail time may be deferred is Kohls is in compliance with all sentencing conditions.

She was sentenced May 18 after entering an Alford plea in March to a charge of dangerous weapons — reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that evidence to be presented at trial would likely result in a guilty verdict. An Alford plea is treated like any other guilty plea at sentencing.

Per the plea petition, the sentence is a stay of imposition, meaning if Kohls successfully completes probation, she will be convicted of a misdemeanor, rather than a felony.

Conditions include completing cognitive skills training and a mental health evaluation, completing a comprehensive assessment, paying $142.92 of restitution and writing a letter of apology to law enforcement. Kohls is barred from using alcohol or drugs, except as prescribed. She also isn't allowed to use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives.

Kohls was arrested and charged after the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots being fired around 5:54 p.m. on June 26, 2022, in a home on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue in Spicer where Kohls resides with other family.

According to the criminal complaint, one family member had a harassment restraining order against a man, and said that Kohls and everyone else in the household was upset over the harassing behavior.

According to the complaint, Kohls had a handgun with her in the master bedroom of the home, when family members heard a gunshot. Kohls allegedly stated, “it just went off.”

One of the family members struggled with Kohls over the gun. Kohls regained possession of the handgun. According to the complaint, Kohls allegedly then made a remark that upset the family member, who then pushed her to the ground in the bedroom.

Hearing the commotion from the garage, another family member entered the residence and found Kohls on the bedroom floor. She still had the gun and was pointing it at the ceiling above his head when she fired the gun a second time, according to the complaint.

The family member told law enforcement that he did not believe Kohls was trying to hurt him, but the gunshot gave him "a hell of a scare." He also told law enforcement that he did not hear Kohls threaten anyone.

When law enforcement arrived, Kohls initially refused to exit the residence according to a news release issued by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office the day after the incident.

According to the release, the Kandiyohi-Meeker SWAT Team used a loudspeaker system to communicate with Kohls when she finally exited the home, but was not fully compliant. Officers deployed non-lethal impact rounds and Kohls was subdued without further incident.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
