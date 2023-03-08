St. Cloud VA to host claims clinic March 15 for veterans exposed to toxic substances

ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud Veterans Affairs health care system will be hosting a claims clinic for veterans who may have been exposed to toxic substances during their service to the country, according to a news release from the St. Cloud VA.

The claims clinic will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in Building 8 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, 4801 Veterans Dr.

Related:







Veterans who served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War era, or post-9/11 era may have increased health care or compensation benefits due to the PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care eligibility and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange or other toxic substances are invited to attend the claims clinic, which is open to all central Minnesota veterans.

The claims clinic provides personal access to Veterans Benefits Administration representatives to assist with new, ongoing or supplemental claims for disability compensation, and access to VA health care enrollment specialists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistance at the clinic is available on a walk-in basis. Appointments are also available, but limited. Call 320-255-6340 by March 10 to schedule an appointment.

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214 or other discharge papers, and any recent correspondence from VA about prior or ongoing claims.