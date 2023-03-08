99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

St. Cloud VA to host claims clinic March 15 for veterans exposed to toxic substances

The PACT Act expanded VA health care eligibility and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

St. Cloud VA Health Care Services.jpg
The St. Cloud VA Health Care Services provides medical care to veterans from across the region. The PACT Act will open eligibility for those services to many more veterans.
Contributed / VA Photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
March 08, 2023 05:25 PM

ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud Veterans Affairs health care system will be hosting a claims clinic for veterans who may have been exposed to toxic substances during their service to the country, according to a news release from the St. Cloud VA.

The claims clinic will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in Building 8 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, 4801 Veterans Dr.

Related:

Veterans who served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War era, or post-9/11 era may have increased health care or compensation benefits due to the PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care eligibility and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange or other toxic substances are invited to attend the claims clinic, which is open to all central Minnesota veterans.

The claims clinic provides personal access to Veterans Benefits Administration representatives to assist with new, ongoing or supplemental claims for disability compensation, and access to VA health care enrollment specialists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistance at the clinic is available on a walk-in basis. Appointments are also available, but limited. Call 320-255-6340 by March 10 to schedule an appointment.

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214 or other discharge papers, and any recent correspondence from VA about prior or ongoing claims.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Wsa.fire.Structure fire.jpg
Local
All occupants accounted for, cat rescued after New London, Minnesota, house fire
March 09, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
car.crash.jpg
Local
Cokato, Minnesota, man suffers life-threatening injuries in Meeker County crash
March 09, 2023 09:08 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
NLS vs. Morris-CA, 030823.001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: NLS Wildcats knock off top seed
March 08, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars start slowly, then crank it up to roll past the Ortonville Trojans
March 08, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, 0, goes for a layup attempt during a Section 3A-North semifinal game against MACCRAY on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo.
Prep
Boys basketball: Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks yank the momentum back in 2nd half
March 08, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown