News Local

St. Paul, Minnesota, woman transported after crash near Lake Lillian

Tanya Vannessa Pederson, 45, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a hospital in Willmar after a two-vehicle crash. The other driver was uninjured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:19 PM

LAKE LILLIAN — A 45-year-old female driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday near Lake Lillian in Kandiyohi County.

Tanya Vannessa Pederson, of St. Paul, was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for treatment, according to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report.

The other driver, Mathew Iseah Roman, 25, of Glencoe, was uninjured.

The crash was reported around 5:47 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 7 and 165th Street Southeast east of Lake Lillian.

According to the accident report, Pederson was driving eastbound on Highway 7 in a Nissan Rogue as Roman was traveling west on Highway 7 in a Chevrolet Cobalt when both vehicles collided at the intersection in East Lake Lillian Township.

The airbags in both vehicles deployed. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not involved, according to the State Patrol’s report. Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

Lake Lillian Fire and Ambulance and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

