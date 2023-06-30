Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
State patrol trooper rescues fawn stuck in fence along I-94

Minnesota State Trooper Mollie McClure saved a young fawn stuck in highway right-of-way fencing.

Tribune screenshot / Minnesota State Patrol video via Twitter
Kelly Boldan
By Kelly Boldan
Today at 9:57 PM

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper earlier this week came to the rescue of a white-tailed fawn stuck in a fence along Interstate-94 near Avon, Minnesota, in Stearns County.

Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Mollie McClure sighted a female deer pacing along a fence line by the I-94. The trooper stopped to investigate and heard a vocal young fawn.

After following the call of the fawn, the trooper found the little one stuck in the I-94 fencing, according to a Minnesota State Patrol tweet.

McClure carefully "wiggled" and untangled the fawn from the woven-wire fencing. Then lifted the kicking fawn between the woven-wire fencing and the top barbed wire and onto the other side. The fawn quickly scampered back into the woods and found its mother.

The Twitter video had been viewed hundreds of times as of 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Kelly Boldan is the editorial director of the Central Lakes Group in Forum Communications Co., directing the newsrooms in the West Central Tribune, Alexandria Echo Press and St. Cloud Live. He has been editor of West Central Tribune and Wctrib.com in Willmar, Minnesota, since October 2001. He joined Forum Communications Co. in November 1998 as editor of the Bemidji (Minn.) Pioneer.

He can be reached via email: editor@wctrib.com or telephone: 320-214-4331.
