State patrol trooper rescues fawn stuck in fence along I-94

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper earlier this week came to the rescue of a white-tailed fawn stuck in a fence along Interstate-94 near Avon, Minnesota, in Stearns County.

Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Mollie McClure sighted a female deer pacing along a fence line by the I-94. The trooper stopped to investigate and heard a vocal young fawn.

After following the call of the fawn, the trooper found the little one stuck in the I-94 fencing, according to a Minnesota State Patrol tweet.

Trooper Mollie McClure was on I-94 near Avon when she saw a female deer pacing along a fence line. She could also hear a vocal young fawn. Turns out the little one was stuck in the fencing. McClure wiggled the fawn free and reunited it will its mother. Great job! pic.twitter.com/p4QfawvnHe — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) June 26, 2023

McClure carefully "wiggled" and untangled the fawn from the woven-wire fencing. Then lifted the kicking fawn between the woven-wire fencing and the top barbed wire and onto the other side. The fawn quickly scampered back into the woods and found its mother.

