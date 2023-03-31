99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
State Patrol report says alcohol involved in Prinsburg, Minnesota, crash that injured two

Two people from Granite Falls were injured in a crash Friday in Prinsburg. The other driver may have been drinking.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 5:31 PM

PRINSBURG — Two from Granite Falls were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Prinsburg on Friday morning.

Travis Dean Ryks, 38, and his passenger Amy Ann Tot Che, 34, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to CentreCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report, a 2012 Chrysler 200 driven by Ryks was headed northbound on Kandiyohi County Road 1, while a 2004 Dodge Durango, driven by Agany John Char, 38, of Erie, Pennsylvania, was headed southbound. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and the county road, which is also Sixth Street.

Char was not injured, but the State Patrol said there was alcohol involved and he was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital.

Responding to the crash were the State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Prinsburg Fire Department and Rescue Squad and CentraCare Ambluance.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


