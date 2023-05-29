Steer away from crowds and travel the Boundary Waters of Southern Minnesota

Paddling enthusiasts call the waters of west central Minnesota the “Boundary Waters of Southern Minnesota" — and for good reason. The rivers and streams of the region offer plenty of opportunity to get away from the crowds and enjoy a wilderness-like solitude.

And, they are easy-to-reach and offer a wide variety of paddling adventures.

Maps are available from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources — and online at its website — detailing the river routes on the Minnesota River, Little Crow River and portions of the Chippewa and Pomme de Terre rivers.

The waterways in the region offer a wilderness-like setting close to civilization. Paddlers are shown on the Minnesota River. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

Paddling enthusiasts Lynn and Robert Diebel have also published a popular guidebook, “Paddling Southern Minnesota’’ (2007, Trail Press of Madison, Wis.) It offers narrative accounts of possible routes, put-in locations and maps.

Here’s your abbreviated guide to some of the best:

Middle Fork Little Crow River

An easy afternoon paddle starts in New London and leads to the sparkling waters of Nest Lake. The scenic Mill Pond in New London is the perfect launching point for this fun and easy paddle.

A woman canoes along Mill Pond in New London on May 21, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Minnesota River

There are more than 330 miles of waterway to explore, starting at Big Stone Lake and reaching the Mississippi River at Fort Snelling.

Of course, there’s ample opportunity to make two- or three-hour excursions to discover short but exciting segments of the river. The Minnesota River meanders through an oversized valley carved by the Glacial River Warren. The glacial waterway carved a path some 200 feet deep and two miles wide. It offers the modern explorer scenic vistas of wooded blufflands, towering granite outcrops and tree-lined shore lines.

There is no portion of the river lacking scenery, but arguably the most scenic portion of the river runs from the Upper Sioux Agency State Park south of Granite Falls to Redwood Falls. This portion of the river offers some of the most dramatic examples of the granite outcrops.

Chippewa River

Officially designated as a state canoe route, the Chippewa River offers gentle paddling during normal water conditions and surprising scenery of islands, woodlands and steep bluffs. The best paddling is found above the Watson Lion’s Park. Starting points for adventure include Ambush Park in the city of Benson, Big Bend and the Lentz Landing at the Minnesota Highway 40 bridge east of Milan.

Lac qui Parle River

The Lac qui Parle River offers an opportunity to surprise an incredible array of wildlife, from eagles and owls to softshell turtles the size of wheel covers. The river’s sharp bends, towering cut banks and occasional whitewater makes every outing an adventure. The most popular route is an approximate three-hour paddle from Lac qui Parle County Park to Lac qui Parle State Park near the confluence with the Minnesota River.

There is adventure to be found on waterways in the region. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

Pomme de Terre River

The fast-moving Pomme de Terre offers opportunities to surprise otters and an astonishing variety of birds, while viewing the changing prairie and woodland landscape. The Pomme de Terre also offers some of the area’s best angling opportunities for walleye. Popular trips include runs from the Swift County Park on U.S. Highway 12 north of Appleton to the city of Appleton, and from Appleton to Marsh Lake.

Hawk Creek/Yellow Medicine River

When water conditions are right, Hawk Creek and the Yellow Medicine River offer some of the state’s very best whitewater paddling opportunities. Each spring, the two waterways attract whitewater enthusiasts from around the state.

On both waterways, be prepared to be on your own. There are very few intersecting bridges or signs of civilization as the waters race toward the Minnesota River.

Trips on Hawk Creek often start near or upstream of U.S. Highway 212 and continue to Renville County’s Skalbakken Park at the confluence with the Minnesota River.

Trips on the Yellow Medicine River often start at the Minnesota Highway 274 (Wood Lake Road) bridge and continue to the confluence with the Minnesota River at the Upper Sioux Agency State Park.

It’s advisable to scout out water conditions before attempting a trip, or contact Clean Up the River Environment at 320-269-2984 for information on water levels.

Real-time data on water flows on Hawk Creek are also available online at www.dnr.state. mn.us/waters/csg/index

Little Crow River

It gets its start in Pope County, but the North Fork of the Little Crow River is best for canoeing as it leaves the Lake Koronis Spillway near Paynesville. There are rapids and hidden snags to watch for, but much of the river is well-suited for family canoeing.