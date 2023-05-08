99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Steve Okins retires as city of Willmar Finance Director

Okins last day with the city was April 21 after serving the city for 37 years.

Steve Okins
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 6:11 AM

WILLMAR — Long-time Willmar Finance Director Steve Okins retired April 21 after serving the city of Willmar for 37 years.

Okins accepted a position as assistant finance director after serving eight years as the finance director for the city of Granite Falls . He served in that capacity briefly before becoming finance director after his predecessor had a stroke.

Moving to Willmar allowed him to advance his career to a larger community, as well as be closer to area lakes, Okins said.

Okins enjoyed the management team he worked under for the first 25 years of his career and the finance staff he’s worked with during his 37 years with the city.

He is proud of being able to improve Willmar’s bond rating in order to borrow money at a lower cost to the city, as well as the three local option sales tax authorizations which he oversaw.

One of his most memorable moments is testifying in front of the Minnesota Legislature on behalf of the local option sales tax authorization that is paying for the Robbins Island Regional Park improvements, the Willmar Events and Recreation Center and turf fields, improvements at other area parks and improved stormwater management.

One thing that Okins will not miss was working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, which were his most difficult days of his career.

Two highlights of his career are working on the League of Minnesota Cities Fiscal Futures Committee and sitting as chair for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Budget Oversight Committee for the Game and Fish Fund.

In his retirement, Okins plans to spend more time with his family, which includes his wife of 43 years, Jodee and his three adult, married children — Jessica (Austin) Goldade of Sioux Falls, Hannah (Justin) Felix of Lakeville and Gabe (Amanda) Okins of Red Lake Falls. He’s also looking forward to the arrival of his first grandchild soon.

Okins is also looking forward to having more time to enjoy some of his favorite hobbies that include hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time outdoors.

He said he is thankful for the support of city staff and city council during his career with the city of Willmar.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
