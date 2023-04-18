Stretches of County Roads 128 and 116 reopened in Kandiyohi County
WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Public Works Department announced Tuesday that two stretches of roadway that had been closed are now reopened after floodwater has receded.
According to news releases from the county, County Road 128, north of County Road 33 in Burbank Township, is now open.
County Road 116, between County Road 75 and Kandi-Renville Line Southwest in Holland Township, is also now reopened.
