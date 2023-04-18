99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Stretches of County Roads 128 and 116 reopened in Kandiyohi County

Kandiyohi County announced Tuesday that two stretches of county roads are now reopened after initial floodwaters receded.

West Central Tribune file photo from April 7, 2011, shows waters over a roadway between Granite Falls and Montevideo.
Two stretches of flooded county roads in Kandiyohi County have now reopened to travelers.
West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 2:37 PM

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Public Works Department announced Tuesday that two stretches of roadway that had been closed are now reopened after floodwater has receded.

READ MORE

According to news releases from the county, County Road 128, north of County Road 33 in Burbank Township, is now open.

County Road 116, between County Road 75 and Kandi-Renville Line Southwest in Holland Township, is also now reopened.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Josh Owen n his K9 dog in undated photo
Local
Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen's funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Glenwood, Minnesota
April 18, 2023 11:51 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.StudentsoftheMonth.002.jpg
Local
Willmar Middle School names March 2023 students of the month
April 18, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Local
Schools & Students published April 18, 2023
April 18, 2023 07:46 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Worthington defeats the Yellow Medicine East Sting, 6-1
April 17, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
DB vs. CGB 041723.001.jpg
Prep
Softball: Something to build on for the Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
April 17, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Minnewaska Lakers wallop Fergus Falls Otters, 11-1
April 17, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Pro
Shipley: Hindsight and statistics make Wild’s Game 1 goaltender an easy call
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
April 16, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Twins’ Pablo López in series finale
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
April 16, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4155523+minnesota-timberwolves.gif
Pro
Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly returns to Denver for first-round series
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.
April 16, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press