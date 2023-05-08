Student entrepreneur trade shows scheduled in Willmar and Maynard, Minnesota

WILLMAR — Two Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities programs will host their annual student trade shows in the coming week.

Students in two CEO programs will welcome the public to trade shows this month to see the businesses they've started.

Kandiyohi CEO , with students from Willmar, New London-Spicer and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City high schools, will have its trade show from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, at the MinnWest Technology Campus in Willmar at the Sibley Auditorium.

The West Central MN CEO class includes students from Kerkhoven-Murdock Sunburg, MACCRAY, Central Minnesota Christian and Renville County West high schools. Students' businesses will be showcased from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the Maynard Event Center, 341 Cynthia St.

At the trade shows, the public will be able to meet young entrepreneurs, learn about their fully functional, legal businesses and purchase products and services.

In CEO, students participate in class for 90 minutes a day throughout the school year. The classes meet at area businesses and learn from business leaders in their communities.

Business leaders mentor the students and help guide them as they learn about starting their businesses.

The program is an accredited course developed by the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship in Illinois.

