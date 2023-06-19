Summer projects have already started at Willmar Public Schools

WILLMAR — Willmar Middle School will be the focus of summer projects for Willmar Public Schools.

Already, the school’s tennis court is being resurfaced.

When he was hired in 2017, Building and Grounds Manager Aaron Pilarski said the Middle School was in better shape than many of the district’s buildings, but now “It kinda sticks out that it’s their turn,” Pilarsko said recently.

The $52 million bond referendum approved in 2015 paid for Lakeland Elementary School and funded maintenance projects and updates throughout the district. Science classrooms were added to the Middle School, and a physical education addition was built at the Senior High School.

Overall, the referendum projects have put the district in a good position with its facilities, Pilarski said.

However, maintenance work, particularly on roofs, is always an issue with the district’s eight buildings. “It’s not one of those projects that gets a lot of attention, but it’s incredibly important,” he said.

A worker drives past the front entrance of Willmar Middle School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The district received about $1 million from the state in the Long-Term Facility Maintenance program in the past year, intended to help districts maintain aging buildings.

The district uses general fund money for other capital projects, but the board cut $250,000 from the capital budget, and some of that work may be transferred into the LTFM budget or delayed, Pilarski said.

The district has a program of updating some classrooms in each building every summer and numerous smaller maintenance projects are always on the list. There’s an ongoing effort to bring air conditioning to the buildings when possible.

Another project coming up is improvements to the age 5-12 playground at Kennedy.

Other projects in the future for the Middle School will be refinishing the gym floor, improving the gym’s sound system and renovating the fitness room, which used to be the gym stage.

Perhaps the biggest project in the planning stage is the Middle School’s need for more physical education space. That project is likely to begin in 2024.

The School Board has discussed filling in the swimming pool to create more space, but the ceiling there would be too low for some sports. Earlier this week the School Board discussed the idea of asking voters to approve a bond to build a gymnasium addition to the school.

The next board meeting is June 26. To move ahead with a bond referendum, the district would have to submit paperwork to the state by June 30.

The Middle School has 9 square feet of gym space per student, less than half that found at the district’s other buildings.

Felipe Reyes operates a roller machine to smooth out the asphalt surface for the new tennis courts outside Willmar Middle School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Another future project is developing a more secure entrance to the school, Pilarski said.

The current idea is to install a window in the vestibule for visitors to sign in and another inside the school for students, he said. The windows would let visitors check in and cut down on traffic through the office, he added.

That is also likely a project for summer 2024, he said, along with a reworking of the front driveway to provide more “stacking space” for parent drop-off before and after school.

The project isn’t expected to eliminate congestion before and after school, he said, but the situation should be better.

“We’re trying to make it the best we can, but drop-off and pickup is always chaos,” he said.

Supply chain issues have been getting better, but delays can still create problems.

It’s a particular problem for schools, with their three-month construction window, he said.

Pilarski said he’s learned to plan for delays, in some cases by seeking bids earlier, maybe in fall rather than winter, to have materials in hand by the time a project starts in June.

“Have we rounded the corner? I’m still not very comfortable with it,” he said. “I think we’ve seen improvement, but it’s not like pre-COVID. ... You always have to have it in your mind.”

Some projects may be spread over two summers, because of availability of parts.

An example is the remodeled entrance at Roosevelt Elementary School. It was “99% done” in 2022, except for one thing. The building is secure, but a card reader for access to the building is still on order, waiting for a computer chip.