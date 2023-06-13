Suspect arrested without incident after police chase in Minnesota's Redwood County

REDWOOD FALLS — A 20-year-old male driver was arrested without incident Saturday after a vehicle pursuit in Redwood County.

According to a news release from the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office was notified around 5:09 p.m. Saturday about a stolen white GMC Yukon traveling southeast on Minnesota Highway 67 from Redwood Falls.

Deputies located the vehicle and attempted a stop, which then led to a vehicle pursuit. The suspect vehicle was eventually stopped near the intersection of Omega Avenue and 320th Street, southwest of the Lower Sioux Indian Community .

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the 20-year-old suspect was listed as in custody at the Redwood County Jail pending a court appearance on charges of receiving stolen property, fleeing police, reckless driving and driving after license suspension.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Redwood Falls and Lower Sioux police departments.