Swift County approves first leg of trail from Appleton, Minnesota, to Marsh Lake

BENSON — Swift County took an important step toward developing its recreational assets by approving a contract to build the first leg of a trail that could connect the trail system in Appleton to Marsh Lake, and possibly beyond.

At its meeting May 16, the Swift County Board of Commissioners approved the low bid with additions totaling $986,121.05 by Joe Riley Construction for the project.

The trail will run approximately 2.5 miles from the Appleton trail system near state Highway 119 and along the right of way of Swift County Road 51 to a township road. The trail is planned to be a Minnesota state trail and the state approved funding for the project.

The county will continue to seek funds to eventually extend the trail to the new control structure area at the south end of Marsh Lake, according to Gary Hendrickx, a Swift County commissioner representing Appleton.

A control structure was placed on Marsh Lake as part of a $13 million restoration project for the lake completed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2020. Abutments were placed at the site to support a bridge for a trail in the future.

Hendrickx said the long-term goal is to extend the trail from Appleton to Marsh Lake by following the township road leading to the control structure. There, the plan is for the trail to cross the Pomme de Terre River and the Minnesota River at the control structure.

Someday, it could connect to a Minnesota River trail that is being developed from the Big Stone National Wildlife Refuge .

Cyclists ride on the Glacial Lakes State Trail which extends from Willmar to near Paynesville. A trail to be developed in Swift County from Appleton to Marsh Lake also will be part of the state trail system. West Central Tribune file photo

Hendrickx said the trail development is very much a long-term project. The initial funding for trail planning was awarded by the Legislature when Rep. Aaron Peterson was in office during the latter 2000s, he pointed out.

The overall goal is to develop the county’s recreational assets to promote tourism and, importantly, to improve the quality of life for residents and attract new residents, he said.