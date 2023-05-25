99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Swift County Sheriff John Holtz, two others injured in two-vehicle crash in rural Appleton, Minnesota

Swift County Sheriff John Holtz and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash reported at 7:56 a.m. Wednesday. All parties were transported to the Appleton Hospital for treatment.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:28 AM

APPLETON — Swift County Sheriff John Holtz and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash reported at 7:56 a.m. Wednesday in rural Appleton.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's accident report, John Jason Holtz, 53, was driving a Swift County squad car, a 2018 Ford Explorer, northbound on 200th Avenue Southwest while a Subaru Impreza was westbound on 90th Street and they collided at the intersection. The airbags in both vehicles deployed.

The driver of the Impreza, 37-year-old Mary Jomartha Voorhees, of Appleton, and her passenger — a 5-year-old male — suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to the Appleton Area Health Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff was also transported to the Appleton hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to the report, all parties were wearing their seat belts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Road conditions were reported as dry.

Appleton Police, Fire and Ambulance, along with the Milan Fire Department, assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.

By West Central Tribune staff report
