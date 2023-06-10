Swift County supports citizens group raising funds for courthouse clock tower chimes in Benson, Minnesota

BENSON — The clock tower in the Swift County Courthouse in Benson may not have the fame that belongs to Big Ben and the Great Clock of Westminster, but it may soon have an equal voice.

The Swift County Board of Commissioners at its meeting on June 6 gave the go-ahead to a citizens committee to raise funds to purchase a digital carillon system for the clock tower.

On a 4-1 vote, the commissioners approved a motion that indicates the County Board would give final approval for the installation of the system once the Chimes Committee raises a minimum of $8,000 toward the purchase.

The county is also willing to serve as fiscal agent for the donated funds, according to the motion.

Related Stories



The motion answers a question the citizens group has been asking: “All they wanted to know is do you support this,” said Ed Pederson, who is a member of the County Board of Commissioners and the Chimes Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that support, the committee is willing to move forward with a fundraising effort for the system, he explained.

The Chimes Committee is interested in purchasing a digital carillon system from the Verdin Company of Cincinnati, Ohio.

At the County Board meeting on May 2, company representative Dewey Kuhn demonstrated a system that could play a full range of bell tones, chimes and musical selections from a repertoire of more than 7,000 songs.

The system is expected to cost in the range of $16,200 to $18,000. By their motion, the commissioners indicated the county would be willing to pay toward the final cost if the committee does not raise all the funds needed.

In a letter to the commissioners, committee chair Peter Iverson and committee members indicated that they “will do everything possible to raise the necessary funds for the purchase and installation of the courthouse chimes.”

The citizens were responsible for making it possible to replace the clocks in the courthouse in 2022. They persuaded the commissioners to replace the clocks and raised roughly 40 percent of the costs for doing so, according to Pederson.

The clock tower was constructed as part of the courthouse in 1897, but there were no funds to install clocks at that time.

Clocks were placed in three of the four faces of the clock tower in 1976, but mechanical problems beset the clocks within a few years. The hands on the clocks had been frozen in place until they were replaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

County Administrator Tesa Tomaschett asked the commissioners to take formal action on whether or not to work with the Chimes Committee to install the carillon system. She told the commissioners they will also need to make a decision on how the system will be maintained and operated for the long term.

At this point, the Chimes Committee has offered to create a citizens committee for those duties.

County Board Chairman Pete Peterson cast the no vote on the motion, but he said he was not opposed to installing chimes in the clock tower. He said he would prefer that the group raise all of the funds needed for it.

He explained that the chimes will not be heard by many in the county, and that the addition is not a necessary service for the county to provide.

“I’m a little redneck-y that way,” he said during discussions.