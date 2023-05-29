Take a leisurely ride, or perhaps compete in a race, along one of west central Minnesota's many bike trails

Bicycling is a low-cost way to meet up and exercise at the same time. With trails available throughout west central Minnesota, and several biking events slated for June through September, you can take a ride in your neighborhood, join a group or raise money for a cause.

June 10

ALBANY — Caramel Roll Ride, 8 a.m., 400 Railroad Ave, Albany, $25. This “beginning of summer” ride has seven possible destinations: Freeport, 12-mile loop; Avon, 12-mile loop; St. Joseph, 32-mile loop; Holdingford, 20-mile loop; Bowlus, 34-mile loop; Blanchard Dam, 40-mile loop; and Highway 10, 46-mile loop. Caramel rolls will be available at designated rest stops along the way. Registration deadline is June 8. More information can be found at www.bikereg.com/lwt-caramel-roll-ride

June 17

ALBANY — Tour of Minnesota, 4 p.m., $499. This seven-day, 300-mile ride has three goals: to visit out-of-the-way small towns and vistas, enjoy the heritage and culture of those towns, and to bring economic development to local businesses. There is a sampler option for riders wanting a short route, which is set for June 18-19, and costs $150. For more information and to register, visit www.tourofminnesota.com/register

June 17

AVON — Lady Slipper Nature Ride, 8 a.m., Lake Wobegon Trailhead, 453637 Co. Rd. 9, Avon, free. This casual ride along the Lake Wobegon Trail is intended for bikers to see the Minnesota State Flower, the Showy Pink and White Lady Slipper Moccasin Flower between mile markers 93 and 94 west of Avon (8-mile loop). Registration deadline is June 15. To register, visit www.bikereg.com/lwt-lady-slipper-nature-ride

June 18

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Sota Wheel Race, 7 a.m., $135. The third annual Sota Wheel Race is a 14-day, 1,200-mile paved bikepacking challenge that circles central Minnesota. The race starts and ends in White Bear Lake, and travels through four regional segments of the state. For more information and a map of the full route, visit www.mnisotawheelrace.com/the-route

A cyclist rides through an illuminated stretch of grass at Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar on Friday, May 6, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

July 9

St. JOSEPH — Tour of Saints, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., College of St. Benedict, 37 South College Ave., St. Joseph, $45. The Tour of Saints begins and ends at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph. Check-in opens at 6:30 a.m., and bikers may start their rides up until 8:30. There are three loops available: 18-mile, 35-mile or 50-mile courses. More information can be found at www.bikemn.org/all-events/tour-of-saints

July 15

GRANITE FALLS — Bluenose Gopher 50, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bluenose Gopher Public House, 681 Prentice St. The third annual Bluenose Gopher 50 is a 50-mile loop from downtown Granite Falls along the Minnesota River valley National Scenic Byway. Registration is available online for free, or opens at 7 a.m. preceding the race. For more information about the race, registration and camping sites, visit www.bluenose.coop/bluenosegopher50

July 22

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Triathlon, Lake Brophy County Park, 1900 Brophy Park Road NW. Registration $70 for individuals, $130 for relay team; $15 for kids splash and dash. Prices increase after May 22. Website: www.trisignup.com/Race/MN/Alexandria/alexandriatriathlon

Aug. 12

NEW LONDON — Green Lake Kids Triathlon, 860 S Andrew DR NW, ages 3-12. Registration is $25 until July 31; price increases to $30 Aug. 1. Start time is 9 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/NewLondon/GreenLakeKidsTriathlonSpicer .

Aug. 13

SPICER — Green Lake Triathlon, 159 Lake Ave. S., Spicer, ages 13 and up. Registration is $59 for individuals, $110 for a two-person relay team and $150 for a three-person relay team; prices increase June 28 to $69, $130 and $180, respectively. Sprint Course: ¼-mile swim, 14-mile bike, 3-mile run; Olympic Course: ¾-mile swim, 22-mile bike, 6-mile run. Start time 8 a.m. Website: runsignup.com/Race/MN/Spicer/GreenLakeTriathlon

Sept. 9

SAUK CENTRE — Caramel Apple Ride, 8 a.m., 202 10th St So, Sauk Centre, $25. There are three possible destinations for this ride: West Union, 15-mile loop; Osakis, 27-mile loop; and Melrose, 17-mile loop. Treats, including caramel apples, will be available at designated rest stops along each route. Registration deadline is Sept. 7. To register, visit www.bikereg.com/lwt-caramel-apple-ride

TBD

WILLMAR — Mayor’s Bike Ride, free. The communities of Willmar, Spicer and New London are coming together for a community bike ride. More information is available online at www.willmarlakesarea.com/event/mayors-bike-ride/

Self-directed

GARY, S.D. — The Day Across Minnesota, starts in Gary, South Dakota, and ends in Hager City, Wisconsin. The DAMn challenge encourages bikers to travel 240 miles of Minnesota gravel roads by bicycle in a single day. While there is no mass start date for 2023, bikers are encouraged to take on the challenge and report their results. More information and self-reported results can be found at the-damn.com/results

Cyclists meander on a winding cycle trail inside Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Minnesota trails

For updated maps of both paved and gravel trails, see:



Minnesota Department of Natural Resources: www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/starter_kit/wheels

Minnesota Trails: mntrails.com/bike-trails

Minnesota events

For more information for biking events across Minnesota, see:

