Tankers carrying ethanol start on fire after BNSF train derails in Raymond, Minnesota

9:15 a.m. update: The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post said officials at the local, state and federal level are working to determine when families can return to their homes.

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all the volunteer fire and EMS departments for their assistance thus far and to everyone else who has transported, sheltered and fed those folks displaced from their homes," the post reads.

8:50 a.m. update: The Minnesota Department of Public Safety in a Facebook post said initial reports suggest eight cars were directly involved in the derailment — four containing corn syrup and four containing ethanol. BNSF reported that the ethanol caught fire.

There are no requests for hazardous materials teams, but the State Fire Marshal's Office has sent a fire service specialist to provide additional water to help extinguish the fire.

8:40 a.m. update: The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office on its Facebook page has confirmed the earlier report from U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that there have been no injuries as a result of the crash or emergency response.

According to the Sheriff's Office, BNSF specialists are on scene and continued mitigation is occurring.

Gov. Tim Walz is on his way, and will meet this morning with residents and offer the state’s full support. The governor has been briefed by Buttigieg, according to a news release from Walz's office.

I’ve been briefed on the situation unfolding in Raymond and I’m on my way to the site of the derailment now. Just got off the phone with @SecretaryPete and will be on the ground with local officials soon.



The state stands ready to protect the health and safety of the community. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 30, 2023

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Interim Director Kevin Reed, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson and Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger are also expected to visit the site.

Original story below:

RAYMOND — Several tanker cars carrying ethanol started on fire early Thursday after a BNSF train derailed on the western edge of Raymond.

Residents within a half-mile were evacuated, and an emergency site was established at the Central Minnesota Christian School in nearby Prinsburg for residents with nowhere else to go, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

The tankers were determined to be carrying a form of ethanol, and others carried corn syrup liquid. Fire departments from Raymond and numerous area departments responded. The call to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office Communication Center was made at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

The Twitter account of U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said no injuries or fatalities have been reported and that the Federal Rail Administration is on the ground. "We are tracking closely as more details emerge" and will be involved in the investigation, the tweet said.

FRA is on the ground after a BNSF train carrying ethanol derailed early this morning, leading to an evacuation in the area of Raymond, MN. At present no injuries or fatalities have been reported. We are tracking closely as more details emerge and will be involved in investigaton. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 30, 2023

According to Sheriff Eric Tollefson’s news release, issued about 4 a.m. Thursday, the site remains active as the fire is being contained.

No travel is advised to the city of Raymond.

Minnesota Highway 23 is temporarily closed from Kandiyohi County Road 1 to Chippewa County Road 1. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says traffic is being detoured on local roads by flaggers. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes until the roadway has cleared.

The location of the emergency evacuation shelter is expected to be moved later this morning to the Unity Church in Prinsburg.

The MACCRAY School District, which serves Raymond, Clara City and Maynard, announced on its website that school would be in session today at the central campus in Clara City. Bus pickup in Raymond was limited to two locations due to the derailment, and any Raymond students displaced by the derailment would be excused from classes.