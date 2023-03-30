99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News Local

Tankers carrying ethanol start on fire after BNSF train derails in Raymond, Minnesota

A half-mile evacuation zone was set up in Raymond after a BNSF train derailed and tanker cars carrying ethanol started on fire.

033023.N.MPR.RaymondDerailment.001.jpg
Train cars pile up near Raymond, Minnesota, after a BNSF freight train derailed early Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Contributed / Kerem Yücel, MPR News
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:17 AM

9:15 a.m. update: The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post said officials at the local, state and federal level are working to determine when families can return to their homes.

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all the volunteer fire and EMS departments for their assistance thus far and to everyone else who has transported, sheltered and fed those folks displaced from their homes," the post reads.

8:50 a.m. update: The Minnesota Department of Public Safety in a Facebook post said initial reports suggest eight cars were directly involved in the derailment — four containing corn syrup and four containing ethanol. BNSF reported that the ethanol caught fire.

There are no requests for hazardous materials teams, but the State Fire Marshal's Office has sent a fire service specialist to provide additional water to help extinguish the fire.

8:40 a.m. update: The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office on its Facebook page has confirmed the earlier report from U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that there have been no injuries as a result of the crash or emergency response.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Sheriff's Office, BNSF specialists are on scene and continued mitigation is occurring.

Gov. Tim Walz is on his way, and will meet this morning with residents and offer the state’s full support. The governor has been briefed by Buttigieg, according to a news release from Walz's office.

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Interim Director Kevin Reed, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson and Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger are also expected to visit the site.

Original story below:

RAYMOND — Several tanker cars carrying ethanol started on fire early Thursday after a BNSF train derailed on the western edge of Raymond.

Related:

Residents within a half-mile were evacuated, and an emergency site was established at the Central Minnesota Christian School in nearby Prinsburg for residents with nowhere else to go, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

WCT.MAP.Raymond.jpg

The tankers were determined to be carrying a form of ethanol, and others carried corn syrup liquid. Fire departments from Raymond and numerous area departments responded. The call to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office Communication Center was made at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

The Twitter account of U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said no injuries or fatalities have been reported and that the Federal Rail Administration is on the ground. "We are tracking closely as more details emerge" and will be involved in the investigation, the tweet said.

According to Sheriff Eric Tollefson’s news release, issued about 4 a.m. Thursday, the site remains active as the fire is being contained.

ADVERTISEMENT

No travel is advised to the city of Raymond.

Minnesota Highway 23 is temporarily closed from Kandiyohi County Road 1 to Chippewa County Road 1. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says traffic is being detoured on local roads by flaggers. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes until the roadway has cleared.

The location of the emergency evacuation shelter is expected to be moved later this morning to the Unity Church in Prinsburg.

The MACCRAY School District, which serves Raymond, Clara City and Maynard, announced on its website that school would be in session today at the central campus in Clara City. Bus pickup in Raymond was limited to two locations due to the derailment, and any Raymond students displaced by the derailment would be excused from classes.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 30, 2023
March 30, 2023 05:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Info meeting planned April 5 in Granite Falls, Minnesota, on Upper Sioux park land transfer
March 30, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Upper Sioux Agency State Park IMG_5057.JPG
Local
Minnesota DNR committed to public engagement in transfer of Upper Sioux Agency State Park to tribal ownership
March 30, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo Mayor Erich Winter (left) and Uruguayan Ambassador to the U.S. Andres Augusto Duan Hareau exchanged gifts at a dinner held March 23, 2023 in Montevideo. The mayor is holding a jersey of Uruguay's national soccer team.
Local
Uruguayan ambassador's trade visit to Montevideo, Minnesota, strengthens a relationship that dates to 1905
March 28, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 004.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 28, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LSS logo small.jpg
Local
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota seeks respite volunteers
March 28, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report