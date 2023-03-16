Task force announces seizure of 800 suspected fentanyl pills, two handguns and a rifle after Willmar search

WILLLMAR — Two individuals were arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers found more than 800 suspected fentanyl pills, firearms and cash while executing a narcotics and weapons search warrant.

Related:







According to a news release issued Thursday from Sgt. Ross Ardoff, commander of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, additional arrests are expected.

The search was executed at a home in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest.

According to the release, agents found 830 suspected fentanyl pills; half an ounce of cocaine; two handguns; a rifle and an undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be from drug sales.

Two of the firearms seized are described in the news release as “ghost guns,” which are firearms with no serial number that can be built at home from weapons-parts kits. Kits can be purchased online without background checks, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEE-VI Task Force was assisted by the Willmar Police Department SWAT Team and a medic from the Kandi-Meeker SWAT Team, according to the release.