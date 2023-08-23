Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Teen injured in rollover near Hector, Minnesota

Hector teen's vehicle entered the ditch south of Hector just after midnight Wednesday.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:15 PM

HECTOR — A 17-year-old Hector, Minnesota, driver was injured early Wednesday in a rollover.

Lillyanna Michelle Lentz was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report . The report did not specify if she was taken by ambulance.

Lentz was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Minnesota Highway 4 just after midnight Wednesday when it rolled into a ditch near the intersection with 770th Avenue south of Hector in Martinsburg Township.

According to the report, Lentz was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved.

The Hector Police Department and the Renville County Sheriff's Office also responded.

