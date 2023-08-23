Teen injured in rollover near Hector, Minnesota

HECTOR — A 17-year-old Hector, Minnesota, driver was injured early Wednesday in a rollover.

Lillyanna Michelle Lentz was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report . The report did not specify if she was taken by ambulance.

Lentz was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Minnesota Highway 4 just after midnight Wednesday when it rolled into a ditch near the intersection with 770th Avenue south of Hector in Martinsburg Township.

According to the report, Lentz was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved.

The Hector Police Department and the Renville County Sheriff's Office also responded.

ADVERTISEMENT