Teenage passenger ejected, suffers life-threatening injuries in rollover crash near Clarkfield, Minnesota

CLARKFIELD — A 13-year-old girl from Granite Falls suffered life-threatening injuries when she was ejected from the vehicle in a Yellow Medicine County rollover crash. She was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment.

The crash was reported at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday on Minnesota Highway 67 and 460th Street in Friendship Township east of Clarkfield.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 16-year-old female was driving a Ford Focus westbound on Highway 67 when it left the roadway and rolled, ejecting the 13-year-old who was not wearing a seat belt.

A 15-year-old female passenger, also from Granite Falls, was belted. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Avera Granite Falls Health Center for treatment.

Neither passenger was fully identified in the report. Alcohol was not involved with the passengers, according to the report.

The driver, who was not identified by name or address in the report, was also transported to the Granite Falls hospital, but the State Patrol report did not describe the severity of her injuries. The report also omitted the usual category of whether alcohol was involved or not. She was wearing her seat belt.

Road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, Clarkfield and Granite Falls Ambulance, Clarkfield Fire Department and North Air and Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.