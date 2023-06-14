Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Teenage passenger ejected, suffers life-threatening injuries in rollover crash near Clarkfield, Minnesota

A 13-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Yellow Medicine County. She was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital for treatment.

Crash Report FSA
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:31 PM

CLARKFIELD — A 13-year-old girl from Granite Falls suffered life-threatening injuries when she was ejected from the vehicle in a Yellow Medicine County rollover crash. She was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment.

The crash was reported at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday on Minnesota Highway 67 and 460th Street in Friendship Township east of Clarkfield.

READ MORE

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 16-year-old female was driving a Ford Focus westbound on Highway 67 when it left the roadway and rolled, ejecting the 13-year-old who was not wearing a seat belt.

A 15-year-old female passenger, also from Granite Falls, was belted. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Avera Granite Falls Health Center for treatment.

Neither passenger was fully identified in the report. Alcohol was not involved with the passengers, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver, who was not identified by name or address in the report, was also transported to the Granite Falls hospital, but the State Patrol report did not describe the severity of her injuries. The report also omitted the usual category of whether alcohol was involved or not. She was wearing her seat belt.

Road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, Clarkfield and Granite Falls Ambulance, Clarkfield Fire Department and North Air and Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 06:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 05:06 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
091720.N.WCT.Willmar10CityHall_0009.jpg
Local
Willmar City Council hears more options for a new city hall and community center
June 13, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Sugar Beet Days 061023 009.jpg
Local
Look for festivals and events in west central Minnesota
May 01, 2022 11:38 AM
Naviga Damrongnawin of Lundstrum Farm in Bird Island grabs a handful of fresh carrots for a patron at the Uptown Willmar Farmer's Market on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Community
Farmers markets setting up for summer season sales in west central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
The BBE infield reacts after getting the second out of the bottom of the seventh inning with a rundown during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
State baseball: BBE Jaguars pull off some trickery to advance to Class A semifinals
June 13, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE senior Casey Lenarz, 13, fist-bumps teammates while heading into the dugout during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A baseball quarterfinals BBE vs. South Ridge, Tuesday, June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 09:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown