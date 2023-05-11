Teenage passenger injured in two-vehicle crash between New London and Spicer, Minnesota

SPICER — A 16-year-old female from Spicer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday in New London Township between Spicer and New London.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and 153rd Avenue Northeast.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's accident report, a 2017 Genesis sedan driven by Mason James Luft, 16, of Spicer was southbound on Highway 23 with two 16-year-old female passengers, also from Spicer. The passengers were not named in the report.

Willbert Harlan Gravley, 99, of New London, was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry sedan east on 153rd Avenue when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The injured passenger was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report, but all other parties were. She was transported CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. No one else was injured.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not a factor.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office and New London Ambulance assisted at the scene.