Tepetonka destination golf course north of Willmar says to contribute to project addressing erosion

NEW LONDON — Plans to develop a destination golf course in northern Kandiyohi County are moving forward with a commitment to being an environmentally friendly project.

Shortly after acquiring the property this year, its owners made known their intent to work with the Kandiyohi County Soil and Water Conservation District on a multi-faceted project to address erosion in Shakopee Creek, according to Mark Haugejorde, Tepetonka Club president.

Haugejorde said the club is committed to placing land along the creek on the golf course property into a permanent easement for the project.

Mark Haugejorde Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

Ryan Peterson, with the Kandiyohi County SWCD, told the West Central Tribune that the golf course owners are among a number of landowners along the creek who have indicated their willingness to participate. If funded, work would be undertaken to fix eroded stream banks through a variety of practices, from establishing new vegetation to hard-armoring some areas with rock.

Peterson said the SWCD is hopeful of obtaining state funding for the project. With many landowners on board, it can offer a complete project to address erosion, rather than a piecemeal approach, he explained.

Tepetonka Club is now several weeks into its permitting process for the course. The first step is to complete an environmental assessment worksheet to determine if there are any environmental issues to address.

Haugerjorde said bromegrass on the site will be replaced by traditional golf course grasses, including bent grasses and fescue mixes. There will also be native prairie and pollinator areas incorporated into the course landscape.

Many of the cedar trees on the site will be saved, while others will be processed for on-site use: The intent is to develop benches and trim using the cedar available on site, according to Haurgejorde.

The club is planning to convert a house on the site to become “The Landing,” a place where members and guests first gather when arriving at the course in Lake Andrew Township. It will be near the main entrance along County Road 40.

Haugejorde said they also intend to convert a 40-foot by 90-foot pole building on the property as "The Hang," a gathering place for golfers after play.

Haugejorde said they are hopeful of completing the permitting process for the project this year. If so, construction could get underway next spring. The course could see its first play in early 2025.

Looking longer-term, Tepetonka Club would like to construct member-owned cabins on the site, as well as a lodge for members to stay. There are also plans down the road for a supper club.

The club has completed its initial membership round. It now counts members from locations as diverse as Florida and Arizona, Haugejorde said. Many come from regional centers in this area, including the Twin Cities, Rochester, Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux Falls.

“The biggest surprise has been how much interest our members have in coming out in the off-season,” said Haugerjorde. They are interested in a wide range of other opportunities, from visiting nearby communities and restaurants to fishing, hunting and other outdoor activities, he said.

Haugerjorde said the opportunities to enjoy the lakes and other outdoor venues in the county are a definite plus for the course.

The established hospitality industry and culture is also important in the ability to find employees for the course, he added. The club is confident that the course will contribute to the county’s economy, no different than having a large destination resort, he said.