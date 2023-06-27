Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Tepetonka destination golf course north of Willmar says to contribute to project addressing erosion

Tepetonka Club has said it is willing to put a portion of its acquired land in an permanent easement for the Shakopee Creek erosion project.

An aerial view of the Tepetonka Club site in Lake Andrew Township in Kandihohi County.
An aerial view of the Tepetonka Club site in Lake Andrew Township in Kandiyohi County.
Contributed / Tepetonka Club
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 5:30 PM

NEW LONDON — Plans to develop a destination golf course in northern Kandiyohi County are moving forward with a commitment to being an environmentally friendly project.

READ MORE

Shortly after acquiring the property this year, its owners made known their intent to work with the Kandiyohi County Soil and Water Conservation District on a multi-faceted project to address erosion in Shakopee Creek, according to Mark Haugejorde, Tepetonka Club president.

Haugejorde said the club is committed to placing land along the creek on the golf course property into a permanent easement for the project.

Mark Haugejorde DSC_0004.JPG
Mark Haugejorde
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

Ryan Peterson, with the Kandiyohi County SWCD, told the West Central Tribune that the golf course owners are among a number of landowners along the creek who have indicated their willingness to participate. If funded, work would be undertaken to fix eroded stream banks through a variety of practices, from establishing new vegetation to hard-armoring some areas with rock.

Peterson said the SWCD is hopeful of obtaining state funding for the project. With many landowners on board, it can offer a complete project to address erosion, rather than a piecemeal approach, he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tepetonka Club is now several weeks into its permitting process for the course. The first step is to complete an environmental assessment worksheet to determine if there are any environmental issues to address.

Haugerjorde said bromegrass on the site will be replaced by traditional golf course grasses, including bent grasses and fescue mixes. There will also be native prairie and pollinator areas incorporated into the course landscape.

Many of the cedar trees on the site will be saved, while others will be processed for on-site use: The intent is to develop benches and trim using the cedar available on site, according to Haurgejorde.

The club is planning to convert a house on the site to become “The Landing,” a place where members and guests first gather when arriving at the course in Lake Andrew Township. It will be near the main entrance along County Road 40.

Haugejorde said they also intend to convert a 40-foot by 90-foot pole building on the property as "The Hang," a gathering place for golfers after play.

Haugejorde said they are hopeful of completing the permitting process for the project this year. If so, construction could get underway next spring. The course could see its first play in early 2025.

More by Tom Cherveny:
Chippewa County could learn as early as June 20 whether the Minnwest Bank building in downtown Montevideo provides an affordable option for relocating the county's Family Services operations. Bank is shown in this May 16, 2023 photo.
Local
Chippewa County closer to knowing potential of Montevideo, Minnesota, bank building for Family Services
Klein McCarthy Architects expects to have a space analysis of a downtown bank building ready for the Chippewa County Board's next meeting.
June 27, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Farmers joined for tractorcades to protest low commodity prices in the 1980's. Tractors line the streets for a tractorcade in Willmar.
Members Only
Local
Historian gathering stories of west central Minnesota leadership in Farm Crisis protests in 1980s
Historian Jim Roe is developing a presentation on west central Minnesota's role in the eventful period surrounding the Farm Crisis of the 1980s for the West Central Historical Association.
June 24, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Kathy Hartley lifts her bicycle after completing a 70-mile peddle to the Mississippi River this year as part of her quest to follow the Mississippi River from Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico in segments over four years. She posted this image with "70" on the image to celebrate not only the miles covered, but the fact that she did the miles just a few months shy of her 70th birthday.
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
New London, Minnesota, bicyclist exploring the world on her own power
Bicycle enthusiast Kathy Hartley is on a quest to complete the 2,972 mile-long Mississppi River Trail; it's part of her passion for adventure
June 23, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Nathan Reiten hurries up the riverbank with the fish caught by his son, Lozano, seated, on the Minnesota River in Granite Falls on June 22, 2023 as part of the Western Fest fishing contest sponsored by the Yellow Medicine East Community Education department.
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: Western Fest activities in Granite Falls, Minnesota, kick off with a focus on youth
Kids fishing contest, kiddie parade and other youth-focused activities open Western Fest celebration in Granite Falls
June 22, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Looking longer-term, Tepetonka Club would like to construct member-owned cabins on the site, as well as a lodge for members to stay. There are also plans down the road for a supper club.

The club has completed its initial membership round. It now counts members from locations as diverse as Florida and Arizona, Haugejorde said. Many come from regional centers in this area, including the Twin Cities, Rochester, Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux Falls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The biggest surprise has been how much interest our members have in coming out in the off-season,” said Haugerjorde. They are interested in a wide range of other opportunities, from visiting nearby communities and restaurants to fishing, hunting and other outdoor activities, he said.

Haugerjorde said the opportunities to enjoy the lakes and other outdoor venues in the county are a definite plus for the course.

The established hospitality industry and culture is also important in the ability to find employees for the course, he added. The club is confident that the course will contribute to the county’s economy, no different than having a large destination resort, he said.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
WCT.MAP.Prinsburg.jpg
Local
Sheriff says no threat against Prinsburg, Minnesota, church but person in crisis taken to Florida hospital
June 27, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
Subway Parking Lot 061623 001.jpg
Local
Giant, unused parking lots will no longer be required in the city of Willmar
June 27, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 27, 2023
June 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers third baseman Aidan Byrne, left, tags out the Minnesota Mud Puppies' Brady Zavorek during a Northwoods League game on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers win with a walk-off
June 26, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry grabs a pair of wins
June 26, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Sports
Amateur golf: Peterson repeats as Men’s Lakeland Championship winner
June 26, 2023 09:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Mudhens Tournament ends without a title game
June 25, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott