The Little Crow Ski Team is back and ready for more

After securing a second-place finish at the 2022 Midwest Regional Show Ski Championships and helping set a couple strap doubles line Guinness world record, the Little Crow Ski Team is back and ready to provide more entertainment to shore-side crowds in west central Minnesota this summer.

Starting on Friday, June 2, at Neer Park in New London, the Little Crow Ski Team will show off a plethora of skills on a weekly basis. There will be ballet and barefoot skiing, pyramid building, jumping and more on the Middle Fork of the Crow River in New London.

The Little Crow Ski Team, which started in 1979, attracts anywhere from 500 to 4,500 people per show. The team includes about 50 skiers of all ages and another 50 volunteers who drive the tow boats, organize three miles of ropes and sell concessions on show nights at Neer Park.

A wakeboarder soars through the air as the Little Crow Ski Team performs at Neer Park in New London during the opening show of the summer season on Friday, June 3, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

On Aug. 12, 2022, the Little Crow Ski Team participated at the Indmar Marine Engines Show Ski National Championships and placed third in the nation in the team jump.

On Sept. 17, the team's very own Joelle Haala and Kevin Felien helped set a Guinness world record for the largest couple strap doubles line at 27 couples in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team performs nearly every Friday evening from June through August at Neer Park, 313 2nd Ave. SE in New London. Additional shows include a Willmar Fests appearance at 7:30 p.m. June 24 at Robbins Island and another at 2 p.m. August 19 at Sleepy Eye Lake in Sleepy Eye.

The home shows will be June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; July 5, 7, 14, 21, 22; and August 4, 8, 25. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. in June and July and 7 p.m. in August.

Updated information on the Little Crow Ski Team can be found at www.littlecrow.com or the Little Crow Ski Team Facebook page .

Admission for home shows is $3 for students and $5 for adults. Preschool children get in free. There is also reserved seating available for $8 at www.littlecrow.com . Season passes are also available for $35 for adults and $20 for students.

Neer Park has bleacher seating, but those seats are often full about 45 minutes before show time, especially in July and August. Hillside seating is also available; bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Parking is located outside of Neer Park. A limited number of handicap parking spaces are available in the park. A deck is provided for those in wheelchairs to view the show.

The crowd cheers on skiers as the Little Crow Ski Team performs its final show of the summer at Neer Park in New London on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Little Crow Ski Team 2023 Show Calendar

June

Friday, June 2, 7:30 p.m. at Neer Park

Friday, June 9, 7:30 p.m. at Neer Park

Friday, June 16, 7:30 p.m. at Neer Park

Friday, June 23, 7:30 p.m. at Neer Park

Saturday, June 24, 7:30 p.m. at Robbins Island

Friday, June 30, 7:30 p.m. at Neer Park

ADVERTISEMENT

July

Wednesday, July 5, 7:30 p.m. at Neer Park

Friday, July 7, 7:30 p.m. at Neer Park

Friday, July 14, 7:30 p.m. at Neer Park

Friday, July 21, 7:30 p.m. at Neer Park

Saturday, July 22, 7:30 p.m. at Neer Park

August

Friday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m. at Neer Park

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m. at Neer Park

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2 p.m. at Sleepy Eye Lake

Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. at Neer Park

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students. For more information, visit www.littlecrow.com