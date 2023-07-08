Willmar School Board on July 10 to consider calling a referendum Nov. 7 for levy and bonding

WILLMAR — The Willmar School Board on Monday, July 10, will consider approving a resolution calling for a referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the Willmar Education and Arts Center, 611 Fifth St. S.W.

The board is expected to ask voters to approve an operating levy up to $750 per-pupil-unit and bonding in the amount of $6.1 million for a new Middle School gymnasium.

Other items on the agenda include a discussion of the evaluation of Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm, which took place during a closed session June 26, and approval of the 10-year, long-term facility maintenance revenue plan, expenditures and statement of assurances.