Three injured in four-car pileup along Minnesota Highway 7 in Kandiyohi County

BLOMKEST — Three people — two drivers and one passenger — suffered injuries in a crash Wednesday evening involving four vehicles on Minnesota Highway 7 in Kandiyohi County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report , first responders at the scene found four vehicles had collided around 6 p.m. Wednesday. A 2005 Freightliner semitractor, a 2016 Peterbilt semitractor and a 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager were all traveling eastbound, while a 1993 Ford Ranger pickup was traveling westbound, when the vehicles collided at milepost 109 along Highway 7 near Blomkest.

The three people injured in the crash included a 17-year-old male from Willmar, who was driving the westbound Ranger. He was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for treatment. The State Patrol’s report did not name him nor did it describe his injuries. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Lona Marie Lyden, 56, of Lino Lakes, was identified as the driver of the Plymouth. She and her passenger, 77-year-old Joyce Luann Lewison, of Montevideo, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to the report, Lyden was transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. Lewison was transported to the hospital in Willmar.

Randall Robert Neitzel, 64, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was identified as the driver of the Freightliner. Kurt Calvin Wohlk, 32, of Barron, Wisconsin, was identified as the driver of the Peterbilt. Both were uninjured in the crash.

According to the report, all parties were wearing their seat belts. Road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash.

Alcohol was not involved with three of the four drivers. The State Patrol report did not include any reference at all whether alcohol was a factor or not with regard to the 17-year-old driver.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office , Blomkest Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.