Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Three injured in four-car pileup along Minnesota Highway 7 in Kandiyohi County

Two drivers and one passenger were injured, including a 17-year-old driver from Willmar, in a four-vehicle crash involving two semis. The State Patrol's report did not name him nor describe his injuries.

traffic-accident.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:11 AM

BLOMKEST — Three people — two drivers and one passenger — suffered injuries in a crash Wednesday evening involving four vehicles on Minnesota Highway 7 in Kandiyohi County.

READ MORE

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report , first responders at the scene found four vehicles had collided around 6 p.m. Wednesday. A 2005 Freightliner semitractor, a 2016 Peterbilt semitractor and a 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager were all traveling eastbound, while a 1993 Ford Ranger pickup was traveling westbound, when the vehicles collided at milepost 109 along Highway 7 near Blomkest.

The three people injured in the crash included a 17-year-old male from Willmar, who was driving the westbound Ranger. He was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for treatment. The State Patrol’s report did not name him nor did it describe his injuries. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Lona Marie Lyden, 56, of Lino Lakes, was identified as the driver of the Plymouth. She and her passenger, 77-year-old Joyce Luann Lewison, of Montevideo, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to the report, Lyden was transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. Lewison was transported to the hospital in Willmar.

Randall Robert Neitzel, 64, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was identified as the driver of the Freightliner. Kurt Calvin Wohlk, 32, of Barron, Wisconsin, was identified as the driver of the Peterbilt. Both were uninjured in the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, all parties were wearing their seat belts. Road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash.

Alcohol was not involved with three of the four drivers. The State Patrol report did not include any reference at all whether alcohol was a factor or not with regard to the 17-year-old driver.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office , Blomkest Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 27, 2023
6h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 27, 2023
7h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
New London storm damage 072623 001.jpg
Local
Severe thunderstorms bring rain, wind damage to New London and Belgrade
20h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Rox walk off the Stingers, 15-14
13h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Plato scores late to beat Bird Island
14h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Montevideo vs. Minneota, 072523.001.jpg
Sports
American Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo is one step closer to state
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar wraps up its district run
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott