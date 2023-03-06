Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota

PAYNESVILLE — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Minnesota Highway 23 outside Paynesville.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, Brian Adam Aschenbrenner, 36, of Sunburg, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup collided with a Ford F-150 pickup that spun out while both vehicles were southbound.

Dillon Austin Lagenour, 26, of Evansville, Indiana, was the other driver. He and a passenger, 23-year-old Jasmine Suzanne Gotschall, of Waite Park, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

All three people were transported to CentraCare — Paynesville Hospital for treatment.

All were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not involved, according to the report.

Roads were covered in snow and ice when the crash was reported at 8:11 p.m. Sunday near milepost 172 on Minnesota Highway 23 in Paynesville Township.

CentraCare Ambulance and the Paynesville Fire Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.