Three injured in two-vehicle crash reported Sunday in Lake Henry

Allison May Heilman and her two passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash reported Sunday, north of Lake Henry. She and her passengers were transported to the Paynesville hospital for treatment. The other driver involved was uninjured.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:09 AM

LAKE HENRY — Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash reported Sunday in Lake Henry Township in southern Stearns County .

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report , Allison May Heilman, 48, and her two passengers — 48-year-old Dustin John Heilman and 20-year-old Jillian Kay Heilman, all from Hutchinson — were transported to CentraCare — Paynesville Hospital for treatment.

The other driver involved in the crash, 70-year-old Terence Edwin Davenport, of St. Paul was uninjured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol .

The crash was reported around 11:46 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 4 and Stearns County Road 32.

According to the state patrol, Davenport was driving a 2022 Ford F250 pickup truck westbound on County Road 32 while Heilman was driving a Toyota Sequoia southbound on Highway 4 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection. The airbags in the Toyota deployed.

All parties were wearing their seat belts when the crash occurred and alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Road conditions were reported as dry.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Henry Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance.

