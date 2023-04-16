Three officers shot while responding to domestic dispute in Cyrus, MN

CYRUS — Three law enforcement officers were shot Saturday evening while responding to a report of a domestic dispute in Cyrus.

One Starbuck Police Department officer and two deputies from the Pope County Sheriff's Office were struck by gunfire, according to a post on the Pope County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

No information about the officers' conditions was available Saturday night.

The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. at a residence in Cyrus, according to the post.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called to assist in the investigation, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the post.

Cyrus is a town of about 300 people about 60 miles northwest of Willmar and

about 12 miles east of Morris.