Three people treated at scene of crash west of New London, Minnesota

NEW LONDON — Three people were treated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at a rural New London intersection.

A 2012 Subaru Outback, driven by 65-year-old Phillip Hatlestad of New London, was eastbound on County Road 40, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office , A 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 20-year-old Kenneth Recinos of Willmar, was northbound on County Road 5, and the vehicles collided around 5:16 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection located about seven miles west of New London.

According to the release, Recinos, Hatlestad and his passenger, a 64-year-old female also from New London, were all treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians. All three parties were wearing their seat belts.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Sunburg Ambulance