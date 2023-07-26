Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, July 26

Three people treated at scene of crash west of New London, Minnesota

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash reported Wednesday. According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, all three were wearing seat belts and treated at the scene.

WCT.STOCK.CrashReport.png
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:35 PM

NEW LONDON — Three people were treated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at a rural New London intersection.

A 2012 Subaru Outback, driven by 65-year-old Phillip Hatlestad of New London, was eastbound on County Road 40, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office , A 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 20-year-old Kenneth Recinos of Willmar, was northbound on County Road 5, and the vehicles collided around 5:16 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection located about seven miles west of New London.

According to the release, Recinos, Hatlestad and his passenger, a 64-year-old female also from New London, were all treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians. All three parties were wearing their seat belts.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Sunburg Ambulance

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
