99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Three transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar after reported two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi Monday

Four people suffered non-life threatening injuries, three were transported to the hospital, after a reported crash on U.S. Highway 12 in Kandiyohi Township Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, one vehicle was attempting a left turn when the vehicles collided.

crash.png
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 8:52 AM

KANDIYOHI — Four people suffered non-life threatening injuries and three were transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for treatment after a reported crash in Kandiyohi Township.

READ MORE

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's accident report, the crash was reported at 3:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 12 and Kandiyohi County Road 8 Southeast after two Ford F150 pickup trucks collided at the intersection.

Nathan Scott Whitcomb, 42, of Grove City, was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 as the second truck, driven by 83-year-old Gary Duane Wells, of Olivia, was traveling westbound and attempting to make a left turn onto County Road 8, according to the report.

The airbags in both vehicles deployed. Wells and his passengers Keith Allen Rodenberg, 81, and Rita Kay Rodenberg, 80 — both from Eau Claire, Wisconsin — were all transported to CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No Healthcare facility is listed for Whitcomb.

According to the state patrol’s report, all parties were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Road conditions were wet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office , Atwater Police, Kandiyohi Fire and First Responders and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
What To Read Next
Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Local
Schools & Students published June 6, 2023
June 06, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 6, 2023
June 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 6, 2023
June 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BBE sophomore Hayden Sobiech reacts after scoring the go-ahead run during a Section 6A playoff game against New York Mills on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Another big win for BBE Jaguars
June 05, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Paynesville boys finish 7th at Section 6A tournament
June 05, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson/KMS senior Hunter LeClair keeps a rally going during his No. 1 singles match in the Section 3A team semifinals against LQPV/D-B on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Redwood Falls.
Prep
Boys tennis: Braves proud to be headed to state tournament
June 05, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Bevy of Willmar Cardinals, NLS Wildcats head to the state meet
June 04, 2023 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne