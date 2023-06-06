Three transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar after reported two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi Monday

KANDIYOHI — Four people suffered non-life threatening injuries and three were transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for treatment after a reported crash in Kandiyohi Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's accident report, the crash was reported at 3:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 12 and Kandiyohi County Road 8 Southeast after two Ford F150 pickup trucks collided at the intersection.

Nathan Scott Whitcomb, 42, of Grove City, was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 as the second truck, driven by 83-year-old Gary Duane Wells, of Olivia, was traveling westbound and attempting to make a left turn onto County Road 8, according to the report.

The airbags in both vehicles deployed. Wells and his passengers Keith Allen Rodenberg, 81, and Rita Kay Rodenberg, 80 — both from Eau Claire, Wisconsin — were all transported to CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No Healthcare facility is listed for Whitcomb.

According to the state patrol’s report, all parties were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Road conditions were wet.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office , Atwater Police, Kandiyohi Fire and First Responders and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.