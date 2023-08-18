Timeline shows 2018 start for Willmar city hall and community center debate

WILLMAR — Willmar City Council began discussions of a new city hall several years ago, and, according to a timeline provided to the council earlier this year, hired Engan and Associates in March of 2018 to draw up site concepts and designs.

Information here was taken from the timeline provided to the council and is supplemented with city records and information from West Central Tribune archives.

June 26, 2018 — A town hall meeting took place with four site options for which citizens could vote — its current location at 333 Sixth St. S.W. (99 votes), a location on U.S. Highway 12 East (59 votes), Block 50 (10 votes) and the Uptown Willmar mall (5 votes). Block 50 is the large parking lot located between the Willmar Public Library and CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital.

July 16, 2018 — The council voted on selecting downtown locations, which ended in a tie vote. Then-mayor Marv Calvin declined to vote to break the tie and the motion failed.

January 2019 — The council appointed a city hall task force to consider downtown locations for a new city hall, focusing on five sites.

July 16, 2019 — The City Hall Task Force first spoke of combining city hall and the community center at the current Willmar Community Center site on North Business 71.

Aug. 20, 2019 — The task force approved recommending the Willmar Community Center site to the council and moving forward with a request for proposals for a construction manager and architect firm.

Sept. 3, 2019 — The council approved the preferred site location at its meeting, as well as the request for proposal process.

March 2, 2020 — The council approved hiring BKV Group as the architecture firm and RJM Construction as the construction manager at-risk for a combined community center and city hall at the community center site.

May 18, 2020 — The council placed the contracts with BKV Group and RJM for the city hall and community center project on hold until priorities were set and funding was determined.

June 2020 — It was announced that the JCPenney store in Willmar was going to be closing.

Sept. 16, 2020 — The joint city hall and community center task force met with the Willmar Ten Investors to discuss a combined city hall and community center in the JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar mall on First Street South.

Oct. 19, 2020 — The council heard Wilmar Ten’s proposal and directed staff and the city attorney to explore the proposal further.

March 15, 2021 — During a special council meeting, options for financing the city hall and community center project were discussed; no action was taken.

May 17, 2021 — Recommendations were given to the council for financing the city hall and community center project and for requesting that BKV Group and Willmar Ten prepare proposals to be presented at a future meeting for the council to select a site. The council unanimously moved to table those action items.

June 28, 2021 — Leslie Valiant was hired as the new city administrator, starting on July 19, 2021.

Sept. 7, 2021 — During its meeting, the council placed the city hall and community center project on its retreat agenda.

Nov. 15, 2021 — The council unanimously approved rescinding its agreements with BKV Group and RJM and exploring other options for a city hall and community center site.

During that same meeting, the council unanimously approved authorizing up to $40,000 to conduct an analysis of site and staff needs for the city hall and community center.

Jan. 18, 2022 — The council approved entering an agreement with BKV Group for the facilities study, staff needs analysis and architectural design.

Nov. 28, 2022 — During a work session, the BKV Group reviewed several sites with the council for a city hall and/or a community center. The council liked a couple of the sites for a community center, but none of the sites for a city hall. BKV Group was asked to come back with a proposal for a joint building at the current community center site.

March 14, 2023 — Newly elected Mayor Doug Reese during a work session invited Willmar Ten to present again its proposal to renovate the JCPenney building for a new city hall and community center. BKV Group also presented its site design for a combined city hall and community center at the current community center site.

April 17, 2023 — The council extended its contract with BKV Group to prepare a site design for the JCPenney building, cost estimates for remodeling the current community center building and a site design concept for a building in conjunction with the new Willmar Municipal Utilities facility.

May 15, 2023 — The Willmar Ten during a regular City Council meeting presented an updated site design concept and cost estimates for renovating the JCPenney building.

June 12, 2023 — The BKV Group during a work session presented site design concepts and cost estimates for the JCPenney building, a new city hall in conjunction with a new Willmar Municipal Utilities facility and remodeling the current community center.

July 17, 2023 — The council approved Willmar Municipal Utilities pursuing its plans to purchase land and build a new facility without including a new city hall building.

At the same meeting, there was a request that a decision about the JCPenney location be placed on the Aug. 7 meeting agenda. However, the topic was removed from that agenda, because the mayor was unable to attend that meeting.

During 2023 — The council has spent several hours during work sessions and regular meetings debating the location of a new city hall and community center.