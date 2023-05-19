Tom Odens hired as city of Willmar's new finance director

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council on Monday approved the hiring of Tom Odens as the city's new finance director. Odens will replace former Finance Director Steve Okins, who retired in April.

"Tom comes with a great professional background in the county. He's very professional and engaged with the county and the city, also," said City Administrator Leslie Valiant, noting he is a longtime resident.

Odens is currently employed by the Kandiyhoi County Auditor/Treasurer's Office.

"It's funny. In 1996 a job opportunity is what brought my family to Willmar with the city of Willmar, so it's kind of coming full circle," Odens told the council. "I'm excited to take my nearly 10 years of government experience and investments and work for my hometown. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity."

The Finance Director position has a salary range of $96,300 to $125,190.