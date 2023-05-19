99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tom Odens hired as city of Willmar's new finance director

The Willmar City Council on Monday approved the hiring of Tom Odens as the city's new finance director.

Today at 8:10 AM

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council on Monday approved the hiring of Tom Odens as the city's new finance director. Odens will replace former Finance Director Steve Okins, who retired in April.

"Tom comes with a great professional background in the county. He's very professional and engaged with the county and the city, also," said City Administrator Leslie Valiant, noting he is a longtime resident.

Odens is currently employed by the Kandiyhoi County Auditor/Treasurer's Office.

"It's funny. In 1996 a job opportunity is what brought my family to Willmar with the city of Willmar, so it's kind of coming full circle," Odens told the council. "I'm excited to take my nearly 10 years of government experience and investments and work for my hometown. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity."

The Finance Director position has a salary range of $96,300 to $125,190.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
