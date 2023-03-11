Township annual meetings set for Tuesday, March 14, across Minnesota

WILLMAR — Townships in Minnesota will conduct their annual meetings Tuesday, March 14.

According to the Minnesota Association of Townships, there are approximately 918,256 residents in 1,777 townships in the state.

Residents of the townships will vote directly on their annual tax levy. Citizens attending annual meetings, held every year on the second Tuesday in March, often also discuss and vote on other local issues. Many also will elect township officers on Township Day.

“Township Day 2023 will put grassroots democracy on display. We encourage all residents to show up, express themselves and weigh in on topics like their tax levy and local elections,” said Minnesota Association of Townships Executive Director Jeff Krueger in a news release. “ … Townships today include over 900,000 Minnesota residents, and we represent an extraordinary form of local government.”

Townships were the original form of local government in Minnesota, established in the 1800s when Congress ordered a survey that divided the Minnesota territory into 36-square-mile tracts of land. Today, the term “township” generally refers to public corporations governed by a local board of supervisors and created to provide services to residents, according to the news release.