Transfer of western Minnesota park land to Upper Sioux Community approved by Legislature

The Minnesota Legislature OK'd $6.5 million to transfer Upper Sioux Agency State Park land to the Upper Sioux Community, but no timeline is set for the transfer. The park is still open to the public.

A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
West Central Tribune file photo
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
Today at 6:44 AM

GRANITE FALLS — Legislation that will lead to the transfer of Upper Sioux Agency State Park land to the Upper Sioux Community has been adopted.

However, that doesn’t mean the land will be transferred anytime soon.

“The park will be open this summer,” said Ann Pierce, parks and trails director for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources . More than 30,000 people visit the park each year.

In three separate bills, the Minnesota Legislature approved about $6.5 million to pay for the transfer of about 1,400 acres. The last of them was adopted Monday, the final day of the 2023 session.

This year, the DNR will begin reviewing any barriers to the transfer of the land and looking for areas to develop comparable recreational opportunities in the area, Pierce said.

A meeting has been held with people who own land near the park and more meetings will be planned as the process unfolds, she said.

There could be barriers to transferring the land, because federal and state funds were used to make improvements in the park. Some funds may need to be repaid or forgiven.

Legislation requires state officials to identify the barriers and submit a report to legislative committee chairs by Jan. 15, 2024.

In the bonding bill, $250,000 is included to retire bonds used to make improvements in the park in the past. The transportation bill includes $1.2 million to pay for conveying property to the Upper Sioux Community and for road and bridge demolition.

In the omnibus environment, climate and energy appropriations bill, a one-time $5 million appropriation is intended to facilitate the land transfer. The land is to be transferred at no cost to the Upper Sioux Community.

At legislative hearings on the legislation, Upper Sioux Tribal Chairman Kevin Jensvold said he had been asking for the land to be returned since he became chairman 18 years ago. The land was ceded to the community in treaties in the 1800s.

While people in the area were aware that the community had long sought the return of the land, the legislation was written without the involvement of the area’s legislators and came as a surprise to many.

During legislative hearings, Jensvold told the story of the park land. Due to broken promises in the 1860s, Dakota people did not receive promised support and were starving and dying at the Upper Sioux, he said.

He likened the land to a former concentration camp and said other countries don’t have picnics or family celebrations at the sites of such suffering.

Yellow Medicine County Commissioner John Berends said some people were opposed to the legislation. However, now that it’s passed, the best path forward is to have people put their energy into participating in the state’s process to find new recreational opportunities in the area.

“We want to make sure people have their voices heard ... try to get people involved in it,” he said.

Federal regulations would require that the state replace the recreational land lost with land of similar value.

However, there’s no guarantee the money would be spent in the Granite Falls area or even in west central Minnesota, he said.

Local politicians would like to be involved in the DNR’s plans going forward, because “people aren’t feeling like they’re being represented,” he said.

Berends said he wasn’t sure where the park could be replaced. The current park is “a beautiful spot, with picturesque views.”

Developing a new park is more than acquiring the land, too, he said. Roads, buildings, trails and campsites would all need to be developed.

Berends said he is concerned that the area has spent more than 150 years healing from the events of the 1860s and what happened before and after.

“I thought we were getting to a pretty good place,” he said, and he hopes the park land issue doesn’t set back relationships in the community.

