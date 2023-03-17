Travel is not advised in portions of Kandiyohi County, Saturday delivery of the Tribune will be delayed
Travel conditions are deteriorating along Minnesota Highway 23 Friday evening. The West Central Tribune's Saturday print edition will be delayed. The delivery truck will deliver the newspapers when road conditions improve. Readers may visit epaper.wctrib.com for the epaper or for the latest news, visit wctrib.com.
WILLMAR — Icy roads from cold temperatures, gusty winds, recently fallen snow and intermittent flurries will continue Friday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Currently, travel is not advised on the following roads in west central Minnesota, according to MnDOT's 511mn.org website.
- U.S. 71 from Willmar to Minnesota Highway 7
- Minnesota Highway 23 from Willmar to Clara City
- Minnesota Highway 7 from U.S. 71 to Clara City
- Minnesota Highway 40 from Willmar to the Minnesota Highway 29 junction
Due to the worsening travel conditions, the West Central Tribune's delivery truck will not be traveling Friday night due to decreasing visibility. The newspaper's Saturday print edition will be delivered once road conditions improve.
Gusty northwest winds will continue to lead to patchy blowing and drifting snow across Minnesota.
Motorists should be aware that road conditions can change quickly and are urged to drive accordingly, including allowing extra space between vehicles and allowing extra time to reach destinations.
