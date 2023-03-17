6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Travel is not advised in portions of Kandiyohi County, Saturday delivery of the Tribune will be delayed

Travel conditions are deteriorating along Minnesota Highway 23 Friday evening. The West Central Tribune's Saturday print edition will be delayed. The delivery truck will deliver the newspapers when road conditions improve. Readers may visit epaper.wctrib.com for the epaper or for the latest news, visit wctrib.com.

0314203.1800.Hwy23 Jct i90-Jasper.jpg
A view from a Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow at 6:01 p.m. Friday on Minnesota Highway 23 between Interstate 90 and Jasper, Minnesota.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transporation
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:40 PM

WILLMAR — Icy roads from cold temperatures, gusty winds, recently fallen snow and intermittent flurries will continue Friday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Currently, travel is not advised on the following roads in west central Minnesota, according to MnDOT's 511mn.org website.

  • U.S. 71 from Willmar to Minnesota Highway 7
  • Minnesota Highway 23 from Willmar to Clara City
  • Minnesota Highway 7 from U.S. 71 to Clara City
  • Minnesota Highway 40 from Willmar to the Minnesota Highway 29 junction

Due to the worsening travel conditions, the West Central Tribune's delivery truck will not be traveling Friday night due to decreasing visibility. The newspaper's Saturday print edition will be delivered once road conditions improve.

Gusty northwest winds will continue to lead to patchy blowing and drifting snow across Minnesota.

Motorists should be aware that road conditions can change quickly and are urged to drive accordingly, including allowing extra space between vehicles and allowing extra time to reach destinations.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
031621.N.WCT.WillmarCityHallFunding.02
Local
Willmar City Council narrows down city hall and community center location to two potential sites
March 17, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Area's COVID-19 cases, deaths much lower in recent state update
March 17, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
State Basketball 031723 001.jpg
Local
Basketball fandom at girls state tournament
March 17, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.001.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball — March 17, 2023
March 17, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 007.jpg
Prep
UPDATED: Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors have a date with history, reach Class A finals
March 17, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: A dream falls short for Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars
March 17, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NL-S Jaden Coahran.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats come home with the consolation championship
March 17, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott