Twelve cadets to graduate from State Patrol traffic safety academy

Daniel John Lewis, of Dawson, will be one of a dozen cadets graduating March 17. Cadets will have additional training at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension before beginning their field training and solo patrols.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:12 AM

WILLMAR — A Dawson man is one of dozen cadets graduating Friday, March 17, from the Minnesota State Patrol's first Experienced Traffic Safety Officer Academy.

Daniel John Lewis of Dawson, Minnesota, began his training Jan. 9 at Camp Ripley. Training includes crash investigation, traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, scenario-based de-escalation, communication, mental health crisis training and defensive tactics.

The training was shortened from 14 to 10 weeks due to the fact all the cadets were experienced traffic safety officers, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

After graduation, the cadets will attend additional training at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension before beginning field training with other state troopers.

The cadets will begin their solo patrols on June 21, 2023, after they complete field training.

