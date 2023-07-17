6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Two boys airlifted after ATV crash near Spicer, Minnesota

Two boys, aged 11 and 14, were flown to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis after a reported ATV accident. Neither juvenile was wearing a helmet, according to a news release. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

061321.N.WCT.ATVCrash
.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:37 PM

SPICER — Two juvenile males were airlifted to Minnesota Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis after a reported ATV crash southwest of Spicer.

According to a news release from Sgt. Julie Wyffels of the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, the two males, ages 14 and 11, were driving a 1988 Yamaha all-terrain vehicle on a gravel driveway when they lost control, and struck a tree after leaving the driveway. Neither juvenile was wearing a helmet.

The crash was reported around 1:17 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of 97th Avenue Northeast in Green Lake Township.

READ MORE

The extent of their injuries was unknown, according to the release. The 11-year-old passenger was airlifted from the scene and flown to Children’s Hospital. The 14-year-old was initially transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar before being flown to Children’s Hospital.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources , Spicer First Responders, Spicer Fire Department, New London Ambulance, CentraCare Ambulance and North Air Ambulance assisted the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
2964976+ambulance.jpg
Local
Litchfield, Minnesota, woman injured in Hwy. 12 crash
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 17, 2023
12h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
gavel.jpg
Local
Benson, Minnesota, woman sentenced to 52 months for drug possession in a school zone
13h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Paynesville shortstop Luke Johnson scoops up a ground ball during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Paynesville Pirates pull off 2 upsets
20h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers wallop Minnesota Mud Puppies
21h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a spot in the final four
23h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets rally to edge Willmar Rails
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown