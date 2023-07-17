Two boys airlifted after ATV crash near Spicer, Minnesota

SPICER — Two juvenile males were airlifted to Minnesota Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis after a reported ATV crash southwest of Spicer.

According to a news release from Sgt. Julie Wyffels of the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, the two males, ages 14 and 11, were driving a 1988 Yamaha all-terrain vehicle on a gravel driveway when they lost control, and struck a tree after leaving the driveway. Neither juvenile was wearing a helmet.

The crash was reported around 1:17 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of 97th Avenue Northeast in Green Lake Township.

The extent of their injuries was unknown, according to the release. The 11-year-old passenger was airlifted from the scene and flown to Children’s Hospital. The 14-year-old was initially transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar before being flown to Children’s Hospital.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources , Spicer First Responders, Spicer Fire Department, New London Ambulance, CentraCare Ambulance and North Air Ambulance assisted the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.