Two counties look to Countryside Public Health for approach to cannabis

GRANITE FALLS — Two western Minnesota counties are asking Countryside Public Health to coordinate how they regulate cannabis now that the state Legislature has made its adult use legal.

They’d like to see neighboring counties served by Countryside Public Health involved as well.

“I think public health should be the focal point for anything that goes on so that our five counties do the same, be it ordinances or anything else,” said Ron Antony, a member of the Yellow Medicine County Board of Commissioners.

The board met with Liz Auch, director of Countryside Public Health, during its regular meeting Tuesday in Granite Falls.

Antony expressed his interest in seeing counties served by Countryside Public Health — Big Stone , Chippewa , Lac qui Parle , Swift and Yellow Medicine — develop a uniform approach to cannabis.

“Yes, I think we need to be part of that conversation,” Auch told the commissioners.

She cautioned that not all of the five counties served by the agency are ready at this time to act on the new cannabis legislation.

Conversations with representatives in Chippewa and Yellow Medicine counties have made it clear that the two counties are ready to move forward, according to Auch. Lac qui Parle County has indicated it is not ready to so at this time, she told the commissioners.

The public health director said she believes the agency’s five-county board of directors would support an initiative for the agency and two counties to work together, even if the other three counties are not ready to do so at this time. She noted that the other counties could join in adopting what the two counties develop in the future.

Dealing with the issue of cannabis use is important for the agency, said Auch. It’s an appropriate role for the public health agency to provide support and input on what should be addressed with the cannabis law.

Auch also emphasized that it will be especially important to have involvement by law enforcement. She has had recent correspondence with Sheriff Derek Olson in Chippewa County, where the commissioners have discussed working with the agency as well.

There is no funding available at this time for the agency to work on cannabis, but Antony and Auch said that does not mean the agency should not address cannabis and the issues it raises. Addressing chronic disease and prevention are among the "foundational" services the agency is responsible to provide, Antony noted.

Auch cautioned that there is no certainty that all five counties will agree to approach the issue as Chippewa and Yellow Medicine counties decide to do. She pointed out that there are differences in the tobacco ordinances the five counties have adopted.

At the least, Antony said cannabis use in public areas should be treated no differently than tobacco.

“We should be sending a message: We don’t think you should be smoking cannabis in a public park. We don’t believe you should be doing that, no different than tobacco,” he explained.

Auch said the task ahead in developing an approach to cannabis could be a “little bit dicey right now. ... It’s not clear cut,” she explained. “Nothing came from the Legislature saying 'do this, it’s clean and easy, it’s clear cut this is what you should do.'”

While there currently is no funding from the state, Auch said the cannabis legislation earmarks $10 million for public health agencies in 2025 for education on it.