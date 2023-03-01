Two drivers injured after crash at Renville County intersection north of Fairfax, Minnesota

WELLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after their vehicles collided early Tuesday at the intersection of Renville County Road 2 and Minnesota Highway 4 between Hector and Fairfax.

Related:







According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, Douglas James Busho, 53, of Darwin, and Merlin Louis Marlowe, 66, of Fairfax, were injured.

Merlowe was driving a Dodge Ram pickup westbound on County Road 2 while Busho was driving a GMC Sierra pickup southbound on Highway 4 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection of the two roadways.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, according to the report. Road conditions were reported as dry.

No health care facility was listed in the State Patrol’s report for either driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash was reported at 5:56 a.m. Tuesday in Wellington Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfax Fire and Ambulance, and Hector Fire and Ambulance.