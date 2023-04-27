99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Two drivers injured in highway intersection crash northeast of Appleton, Minnesota

Two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a truck and a Prius collided at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 59, northeast of Appleton. Both drivers were transported to the Appleton Area Health Hospital for treatment.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:09 PM

APPLETON — Two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a report of a Mack straight truck and Toyota Prius colliding at the intersection of two U.S. highways near Holloway and northeast of Appleton.

The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Highway 59 Swift County's Moyer Township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol's accident report, 64-year-old David Stanley Vollan, of Benson, and 24-year-old Alexander Kato Spence, of Morris, were the two injured drivers.

According to the report, Vollan was westbound on Highway 12 in the truck while Spence was driving his Prius south on Highway 59, when both vehicles collided at the interesection. The airbag in Spence's vehicle deployed.

Vollan and Spence were transported to Appleton Area Health Hospital for treatment.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol is not a factor, according to the report.

The Swift County Sheriff's Office, Danvers and Appleton First Responders, Appleton Police and Ambulance and the Danvers Fire Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

