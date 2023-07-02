Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Two drivers suffer minor injuries despite serious crash in New London, Minnesota

Theodore Quilitz, 79, of New London, and Susan Malecek, 73, of Danube, were identified as the two drivers involved in a crash reported Friday morning in New London. Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were transported to Rice — Memorial Hospital for treatment.

3229477+Ambulance 2words.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:11 PM

NEW LONDON — Two people suffered minor injuries after a reported two-vehicle crash Friday morning in New London; early reports indicated one of the vehicles rolled over.

READ MORE

According to a news release Saturday from Sgt. Dave Nester of the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, both drivers were transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with minor injuries.

Theodore Quilitz, 79, of New London, and Susan Malecek, 73, of Danube , were identified as the drivers.

The crash was reported at 9:04 a.m. at the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 9 Northeast and Fourth Avenue Southwest.

Quilitz was driving a 2017 Ford pickup truck while Malecek was driving a 2019 Buick Enclave when the two collided at the intersection. The news release did not disclose the travel direction of either vehicle before they collided.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office media reports from June 30, one of the vehicles rolled over.

The Minnesota State Patrol , New London Ambulance, New London Fire Department, Lakes Area Responders, and Carris Health Ambulance Service assisted the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office .

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Prinsburg Fourth of July 070123 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
PHOTOS: Prinsburg holds community-wide Fourth of July celebration
July 02, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
WCT.MAP.KandiCounty.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County Board on Thursday, July 6, to consider funding for youth coding classes
July 02, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
3207423+Police arrest.jpg
Local
CEE-VI arrests two fugitives outside hotel in Granite Falls, Minnesota
July 01, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
June 30, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Marshall scores in bottom of 9th to beat Raymond
June 30, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers pummel Border Cats
June 30, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott