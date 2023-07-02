Two drivers suffer minor injuries despite serious crash in New London, Minnesota

NEW LONDON — Two people suffered minor injuries after a reported two-vehicle crash Friday morning in New London; early reports indicated one of the vehicles rolled over.

According to a news release Saturday from Sgt. Dave Nester of the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, both drivers were transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with minor injuries.

Theodore Quilitz, 79, of New London, and Susan Malecek, 73, of Danube , were identified as the drivers.

The crash was reported at 9:04 a.m. at the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 9 Northeast and Fourth Avenue Southwest.

Quilitz was driving a 2017 Ford pickup truck while Malecek was driving a 2019 Buick Enclave when the two collided at the intersection. The news release did not disclose the travel direction of either vehicle before they collided.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office media reports from June 30, one of the vehicles rolled over.

The Minnesota State Patrol , New London Ambulance, New London Fire Department, Lakes Area Responders, and Carris Health Ambulance Service assisted the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office .