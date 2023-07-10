Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two from Benson injured in motorcycle crash

The motorcycle collided with a deer Sunday evening

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 8:02 AM

BENSON — Two men from Benson sustained non-life threatening injuries Sunday evening after their motorcycle collided with a deer on State Highway 9.

The driver, Kory David Kurkosky, 25, and the passenger David Jonathan Giese, 46, were both transported to Benson Hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report neither were wearing a helmet.

The report said the crash occurred around 7:51 p.m. Sunday as the 2009 Harley Davidson Cruiser motorcycle was headed southbound on Highway 9 in Benson when it collided with the deer.

Responding to the scene was the State Patrol, Benson Police Department and CentraCare Ambulance.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


