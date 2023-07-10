Two from Benson injured in motorcycle crash

BENSON — Two men from Benson sustained non-life threatening injuries Sunday evening after their motorcycle collided with a deer on State Highway 9.

The driver, Kory David Kurkosky, 25, and the passenger David Jonathan Giese, 46, were both transported to Benson Hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report neither were wearing a helmet.

The report said the crash occurred around 7:51 p.m. Sunday as the 2009 Harley Davidson Cruiser motorcycle was headed southbound on Highway 9 in Benson when it collided with the deer.

Responding to the scene was the State Patrol, Benson Police Department and CentraCare Ambulance.