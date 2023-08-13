Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two injured in crash near Lake Henry

The two drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Today at 9:01 AM

LAKE HENRY — Two drivers vehicles involved in a Saturday crash in Stearns County near Lake Henry, suffered non-life threatening injuries, with only one transported to a hospital for medical care.

Derek Robert Welle, 28, of Belgrade was not taken to a health care facility, while John Benjamin Eder, 64, of Kimball was transported to CentraCare. Both men were wearing their seat belts.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, around 11:34 a.m. Aug. 12, the 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Welles and the 2012 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Eder, collided near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 4 and Stearns County Road 19.

Assisting at the scene were the State Patrol, Lake Henry Fire Department, Belgrade Police Department and Stearns County.

