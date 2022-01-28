Two injured in head-on crash near Dassel

DASSEL — Two people were injured Thursday night in a head-on crash at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 15 and 200th Street in Collinwood Township, south of Dassel in Meeker County.

According to a release from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at 10 p.m.

Deputies found that Paul Waibel, 55, of Litchfield, was driving a vehicle north on Highway 15 and crossed the center line, colliding with a vehicle driven by Katie Lene, 35, of Hutchinson, according to the release.

Katie Lene and passenger Justin Lene, 34, of Hutchinson, were transported to the Hutchinson Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies considered alcohol to have been a factor in the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waibel was arrested and booked into the Meeker County Jail on suspicion of driving while impaired and criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Dassel Fire and Rescue and Allina Ambulance also responded to the scene.

