Two injured in head-on crash near Dassel

Two people were injured in a head-on crash late Thursday south of Dassel on Highway 15.

By West Central Tribune
January 28, 2022 at 10:51 AM

DASSEL — Two people were injured Thursday night in a head-on crash at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 15 and 200th Street in Collinwood Township, south of Dassel in Meeker County.

According to a release from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at 10 p.m.

Deputies found that Paul Waibel, 55, of Litchfield, was driving a vehicle north on Highway 15 and crossed the center line, colliding with a vehicle driven by Katie Lene, 35, of Hutchinson, according to the release.

Katie Lene and passenger Justin Lene, 34, of Hutchinson, were transported to the Hutchinson Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies considered alcohol to have been a factor in the crash.

Waibel was arrested and booked into the Meeker County Jail on suspicion of driving while impaired and criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Dassel Fire and Rescue and Allina Ambulance also responded to the scene.

